Trinidad: ‘Popcorn’ killed while allegedly trying to prevent attackers from taking his jewelry: report

(SNO) — In Trinidad, a man who is known to sport plenty gold jewelry and known as ‘Popcorn’ (not to be confused for popular Jamaican artiste ‘Popcaan’), was shot and killed during a suspected robbery after he allegedly tried to fight off his attackers from taking his prized possessions, according to a report in NewsDay.

The dead man, identified as Keron “Popcorn” Cooper, 24, of Fyzabad, Trinidad, was among several patrons in a bar along Guapo Main Road in Fyzabad on October 8, 2018 when bandits struck, NewsDay reported.

Citing eyewitness reports, the newspaper further reported that when the bandits entered the One Love Bar, they brandished firearms, announced that a robbery is in progress, and began to rob the patrons of cash, cell phones, jewelry and other items.

However, Cooper, who often wore “excessive gold jewelry” whenever he was liming, according to NewsDay, tried to fight off the gunmen when they approached him for his chains.

Cooper was shot during the struggle and died later at a health facility.

According to NewsDay, Cooper had several “narco-related” matters pending in a local court.

A 24-year-old suspect who lives in Fyzabad was charged on Saturday in connection with Cooper’s murder.

NewsDay reported that the suspect was arrested earlier this month following a shootout with police for which three people were charged.