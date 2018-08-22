Don't Miss
Trinidad: Policemen charged with murder of Sando man

By Trinidad Newsday
August 22, 2018
IN CUSTODY: PC Donald Snaggs leaves the San Fernando Magistrates’ Court after appearing on a charge of murder.

(TRINIDAD NEWSDAY) – TWO police officers appeared in court yesterday charged with the 2016 murder of Adalle Junior Gilbert.

PCs Donald Snaggs and Peter Farnum were arrested by colleagues yesterday morning and appeared before San Fernando Magistrate Keri Anne Byer in the afternoon.

Attorneys Keith Beckles and Keon Beckles represented Farnum.

Newsday understands Snaggs was arrested at home and Farnum was arrested at the Inter Agency Task Force office in Laventille.

They were both accused of murdering 37-year-old Gilbert at Lawrence Street, San Fernando on October 20, 2016.

When Gilbert was killed, his relatives accused police of murdering him.

He was shot close to his Carlton Lane home around midday after getting into an argument with a police officer in plainclothes.

He was shot twice and died at the San Fernando General Hospital.

A video made by his sister during the incident went viral on social media, prompting calls for a full investigation into his death.

Yesterday both men were remanded into custody and the matter was postponed to September 17.

