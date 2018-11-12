Trinidad: Two cops dead in domestic dispute

Share This On:

(TRINIDAD GUARDIAN/EXPRESS) — The taint­ed love be­tween two po­lice of­fi­cers turned trag­ic in Mt D’Or, Champs Fleurs, yes­ter­day, af­ter SRP Michael Youk­see turned his ser­vice weapon on WPC Rack­el Kipps, the moth­er of his two-year-old daugh­ter, killing her be­fore us­ing the gun to al­so end his own life.

The mur­der/sui­cide, cou­pled with a dou­ble mur­der in Ari­ma, raised the mur­der toll for the year to 459.

Neigh­bours said at around 10.30 am an ar­gu­ment erupt­ed at Youk­see’s Spring Val­ley ex­ten­sion apart­ment.

Po­lice were told it ap­peared that Youk­see had con­front­ed Kipps and chal­lenged her to be truth­ful, stat­ing that he had giv­en her every­thing. Youk­see’s teenage daugh­ter re­port­ed­ly tried to in­ter­vene in the mat­ter but was shoved out of the room.

Less than 20 min­utes lat­er, gun­shots shat­tered the air. Res­i­dents said they heard three in to­tal—two ini­tial­ly and then af­ter a pause, a fi­nal shot. The sound of a ba­by cry­ing then prompt­ed the cou­ple’s rel­a­tives to en­ter the home, where they found the two of­fi­cers in the room bleed­ing. They called po­lice to the scene up­on mak­ing the grim dis­cov­ery.

When of­fi­cers ar­rived Kipps was no longer breath­ing, while Youk­see still had a pulse. Of­fi­cers took him to the near­by Er­ic Williams Med­ical Sci­ence Com­plex, Mt Hope, where he died short­ly af­ter 1 pm.

Dis­trict Med­ical Of­fi­cer Vic­tor Ter­a­pal­li vis­it­ed the scene and pro­nounced Kipps dead.

Kipps was at­tached to the North­ern Di­vi­sion Se­nior Su­per­in­ten­dent’s of­fice while Youk­see was sta­tioned in Tu­na­puna.

Neigh­bours ex­pressed shock over the in­ci­dent as Youk­see, al­so known to them as Kevin and “Un­cle” to the chil­dren in the com­mu­ni­ty, was said to be ex­treme­ly af­fa­ble and pleas­ant around the neigh­bour­hood.

They added that the vi­o­lence was not some­thing they saw com­ing since Youk­see took good care of his daugh­ters, es­pe­cial­ly the two-year-old daugh­ter, at his home.

Youk­see al­so fea­tured promi­nent­ly on Kipps’ Face­book page, with sev­er­al pic­tures of them to­geth­er as well as their daugh­ter on the time­line.

How­ev­er, the re­la­tion­ship be­tween the of­fi­cers, who had plans to get mar­ried next month, re­port­ed­ly turned sour in re­cent weeks. Kipps re­port­ed­ly moved out of the home with the cou­ple’s two-year-old daugh­ter last month. The T&T Guardian was al­so told that a com­plaint had been filed against Youk­see by Kipps re­cent­ly. De­spite this, Kipps yes­ter­day took the child to see her fa­ther, at her daugh­ter’s re­quest, neigh­bours said. It was said that dur­ing the ar­gu­ment the mat­ter of them liv­ing to­geth­er was raised once again.

Con­tact­ed yes­ter­day, Po­lice So­cial and Wel­fare As­so­ci­a­tion pres­i­dent, In­spec­tor Michael Seales, sent out con­do­lences to the fam­i­lies of both of­fi­cers but said it was too soon to com­ment on the sit­u­a­tion as there were still many facts to be un­cov­ered con­cern­ing the in­ci­dent.

The in­ci­dent once again brought in­to fo­cus the need for sup­port ser­vices for of­fi­cers. In Sep­tem­ber, Seales had point­ed out that the Em­ploy­ee As­sis­tance Pro­gramme was not func­tion­al af­ter the death of of­fi­cer Ian Hamil­ton.

Hamil­ton re­port­ed­ly end­ed his life in Sep­tem­ber, mere hours af­ter per­form­ing at a func­tion. Hamil­ton re­port­ed­ly had been deeply de­pressed fol­low­ing the death of his fi­ancee Natasha Ed­mund in 2017.

Seales had said then that not enough had been put in place to as­sist of­fi­cers who were deal­ing with emo­tion­al trau­ma, not­ing that while there were over 200 trained peer coun­sel­lors with­in the ser­vice, many of­fi­cers were un­aware who they were and as such were un­able to ap­proach them.

In a state­ment yes­ter­day, the TTPS said they were in­ves­ti­gat­ing the cir­cum­stances sur­round­ing the deaths of WPC Kipps and PC Youk­see.

This was al­so the sec­ond time this year that a do­mes­tic in­ci­dent had led to of­fi­cers us­ing their ser­vice weapons to kill. In ear­ly May, Sgt Dar­ryl Hon­ore died at the hos­pi­tal af­ter a shoot-out with a fel­low of­fi­cer and friend at Grand Bazaar, Val­sayn.

When the shoot­ing oc­curred, the break­down of Hon­ore’s mar­riage was be­lieved to have fac­tored in the in­ci­dent.

EARLIER REPORT (Trinidad Express)

A policeman told his estranged police officer wife that he gave her everything, following which he shot her then turned the gun on himself at their Champs Fleurs home yesterday.

The incident occurred at their Mt D’Or Road, Champs Fleurs, apartment around 10.45 a.m.