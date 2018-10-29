Trinidad: Policeman charged with stealing panties

Share This On:

(TRINIDAD NEWSDAY) – A police sergeant with over 20 years’ service will appear in court today charged with larceny of $107 worth of female underwear.

The officer was last year freed of a charge of larceny of a motor car, which was dismissed due to a lack of prosecution.

The officer, who is currently on vacation, was arrested after he allegedly tried to leave PriceS­mart in Ch­agua­nas without paying for a six-pack of panties, last week.

He was charged by officers of the Chaguanas Police Station.

Ac­cord­ing to a po­lice re­port, around 2.30 pm last Thursday, an em­ploy­ee saw a man walk­ing along the aisle pick­ing up the panties and push­ing them in­to his pock­ets.

When the man walked out of the store, he was stopped by se­cu­ri­ty of­fi­cers who found the un­der­wear in his pos­ses­sion.

The man, the re­port stat­ed, iden­ti­fied him­self as a po­lice of­fi­cer, gave his reg­i­men­tal num­ber and the sta­tion he was as­signed to.

How­ev­er, he said he was on va­ca­tion.

He reportedly told his colleagues he was acting on a dare by a female companion.