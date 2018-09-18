Don't Miss
Trinidad: Policeman and welder denied bail in kidnapping case

By Trinidad Guardian
September 18, 2018
PC Shaundelle Euin is escorted to the San Fernando Magistrate’s COurt by Cpl George earlier today. Euin appeared in court charged with the kidnapping of Natalie Pollonais. © Krisitan De Silva

(TRINIDAD GUARDIAN) – PC Shaun­delle Eu­in and welder Gre­go­ry James were de­nied bail ear­li­er to­day when they ap­peared at the San Fer­nan­do Mag­is­trates’ Court charged with the kid­nap­ping of Na­tal­ie Pol­lon­ais.

But ac­cord­ing to the con­di­tions set by Se­nior Mag­is­trate Cher­ril-Anne An­toine in the San Fer­nan­do First Court, if Eu­in can sur­ren­der his ex­pired pass­port when he reap­pears in court on Wednes­day he will be grant­ed bail.

James, al­so known as Roger Dun­can, had three pre­vi­ous charges for lar­ce­ny but told the court they were dis­missed. An­toine told him that if he could present the court ex­tract prov­ing his claim he too would be grant­ed bail.

Eu­in, 24, of Gas­par­il­lo, who was sta­tioned at the La Ro­maine Po­lice Post and James, 50, of La Brea, were charged with kid­nap­ping Pol­lon­ais for ran­som on Sep­tem­ber 6. They were not called up­on to plead.

Eu­in was rep­re­sent­ed by crim­i­nal at­tor­ney Carl Mat­tis, who asked the court to grant a rea­son­able bail. Mat­tis said Eu­in is the fa­ther of a one-year-old child and has been a po­lice of­fi­cer for the past four years. He said Eu­in had no pre­vi­ous crim­i­nal con­vic­tions or pend­ing mat­ters be­fore the court. He added that Eu­in’s pass­port had ex­pired.

James had no le­gal rep­re­sen­ta­tion.

The pros­e­cu­tion, led by Cley­on Seedan, asked An­toine to take the se­ri­ous­ness of the of­fence in con­sid­er­a­tion. Seedan said en­quiries were on­go­ing and if grant­ed bail there was the risk the ac­cused may at­tempt to hin­der the in­ves­ti­ga­tion. Seedan said should the ac­cused be grant­ed bail, they should be or­dered to re­port to the po­lice dur­ing the course of the case and they must have no con­tact with the vic­tim or wit­ness­es in the mat­ter.

An­toine said if Eu­in had a clean record he was en­ti­tled to bail. She added that if James could al­so prove his mat­ters were dis­missed he would al­so be grant­ed bail.

While be­ing tak­en to court ear­li­er, Eu­in cursed at jour­nal­ists, even show­ing his mid­dle fin­ger to the cam­eras. James mean­while cov­ered his face with a blue tow­el.

In­ves­ti­ga­tors are still wrap­ping up their in­quiries with the sec­ond po­lice con­sta­ble in cus­tody in con­nec­tion with the case. He is ex­pect­ed to be charged lat­er to­day and tak­en to court. There was a de­lay in charg­ing the fourth sus­pect, a busi­ness­man, as he fell ill while be­ing in­ter­viewed on Mon­day night. He was tak­en to the San Fer­nan­do Gen­er­al Hos­pi­tal where he was treat­ed for a con­di­tion re­lat­ed to di­a­betes. He was dis­charged and tak­en back to the San Fer­nan­do CID.

Pol­lon­ais, 49, of Palmiste, is the wife of Ja­son Pol­lon­ais, a di­rec­tor of the South Oropouche-based In­land and Off­shore Con­trac­tors Ltd (IO­CL). On Sep­tem­ber 6, she dis­ap­peared af­ter vis­it­ing the Cen­tral Ath­let­ic Club gym and some stores at C3 Cen­tre, Ste Madeleine. CCTV footage showed that she left in her BMW 5308 hy­brid sedan around 11.30 am. Her hus­band re­port­ed her miss­ing when she did not re­turn home. On that night, San Fer­nan­do CID and South­ern Di­vi­sion Task Force found her car aban­doned in the park­ing lot of an apart­ment build­ing at Cy­press Hills, Union Hall.

Pol­lon­ais’ kid­nap­pers con­tact­ed her fam­i­ly and de­mand­ed a ran­som for her re­turn. Af­ter four days of sur­veil­lance and in­tel­li­gence gath­er­ing, po­lice in­ter­cept­ed a white Nis­san AD Wag­on along the Churchill Roo­sevelt High­way in El So­cor­ro, San Juan, and res­cued Pol­lon­ais.

