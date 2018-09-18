Trinidad: Policeman and welder denied bail in kidnapping case

(TRINIDAD GUARDIAN) – PC Shaundelle Euin and welder Gregory James were denied bail earlier today when they appeared at the San Fernando Magistrates’ Court charged with the kidnapping of Natalie Pollonais.
But according to the conditions set by Senior Magistrate Cherril-Anne Antoine in the San Fernando First Court, if Euin can surrender his expired passport when he reappears in court on Wednesday he will be granted bail.
James, also known as Roger Duncan, had three previous charges for larceny but told the court they were dismissed. Antoine told him that if he could present the court extract proving his claim he too would be granted bail.
Euin, 24, of Gasparillo, who was stationed at the La Romaine Police Post and James, 50, of La Brea, were charged with kidnapping Pollonais for ransom on September 6. They were not called upon to plead.
Euin was represented by criminal attorney Carl Mattis, who asked the court to grant a reasonable bail. Mattis said Euin is the father of a one-year-old child and has been a police officer for the past four years. He said Euin had no previous criminal convictions or pending matters before the court. He added that Euin’s passport had expired.
James had no legal representation.
The prosecution, led by Cleyon Seedan, asked Antoine to take the seriousness of the offence in consideration. Seedan said enquiries were ongoing and if granted bail there was the risk the accused may attempt to hinder the investigation. Seedan said should the accused be granted bail, they should be ordered to report to the police during the course of the case and they must have no contact with the victim or witnesses in the matter.
Antoine said if Euin had a clean record he was entitled to bail. She added that if James could also prove his matters were dismissed he would also be granted bail.
While being taken to court earlier, Euin cursed at journalists, even showing his middle finger to the cameras. James meanwhile covered his face with a blue towel.
Investigators are still wrapping up their inquiries with the second police constable in custody in connection with the case. He is expected to be charged later today and taken to court. There was a delay in charging the fourth suspect, a businessman, as he fell ill while being interviewed on Monday night. He was taken to the San Fernando General Hospital where he was treated for a condition related to diabetes. He was discharged and taken back to the San Fernando CID.
Pollonais, 49, of Palmiste, is the wife of Jason Pollonais, a director of the South Oropouche-based Inland and Offshore Contractors Ltd (IOCL). On September 6, she disappeared after visiting the Central Athletic Club gym and some stores at C3 Centre, Ste Madeleine. CCTV footage showed that she left in her BMW 5308 hybrid sedan around 11.30 am. Her husband reported her missing when she did not return home. On that night, San Fernando CID and Southern Division Task Force found her car abandoned in the parking lot of an apartment building at Cypress Hills, Union Hall.
Pollonais’ kidnappers contacted her family and demanded a ransom for her return. After four days of surveillance and intelligence gathering, police intercepted a white Nissan AD Wagon along the Churchill Roosevelt Highway in El Socorro, San Juan, and rescued Pollonais.