Trinidad: Policeman and welder denied bail in kidnapping case

(TRINIDAD GUARDIAN) – PC Shaun­delle Eu­in and welder Gre­go­ry James were de­nied bail ear­li­er to­day when they ap­peared at the San Fer­nan­do Mag­is­trates’ Court charged with the kid­nap­ping of Na­tal­ie Pol­lon­ais.

But ac­cord­ing to the con­di­tions set by Se­nior Mag­is­trate Cher­ril-Anne An­toine in the San Fer­nan­do First Court, if Eu­in can sur­ren­der his ex­pired pass­port when he reap­pears in court on Wednes­day he will be grant­ed bail.

James, al­so known as Roger Dun­can, had three pre­vi­ous charges for lar­ce­ny but told the court they were dis­missed. An­toine told him that if he could present the court ex­tract prov­ing his claim he too would be grant­ed bail.

Eu­in, 24, of Gas­par­il­lo, who was sta­tioned at the La Ro­maine Po­lice Post and James, 50, of La Brea, were charged with kid­nap­ping Pol­lon­ais for ran­som on Sep­tem­ber 6. They were not called up­on to plead.

Eu­in was rep­re­sent­ed by crim­i­nal at­tor­ney Carl Mat­tis, who asked the court to grant a rea­son­able bail. Mat­tis said Eu­in is the fa­ther of a one-year-old child and has been a po­lice of­fi­cer for the past four years. He said Eu­in had no pre­vi­ous crim­i­nal con­vic­tions or pend­ing mat­ters be­fore the court. He added that Eu­in’s pass­port had ex­pired.

James had no le­gal rep­re­sen­ta­tion.

The pros­e­cu­tion, led by Cley­on Seedan, asked An­toine to take the se­ri­ous­ness of the of­fence in con­sid­er­a­tion. Seedan said en­quiries were on­go­ing and if grant­ed bail there was the risk the ac­cused may at­tempt to hin­der the in­ves­ti­ga­tion. Seedan said should the ac­cused be grant­ed bail, they should be or­dered to re­port to the po­lice dur­ing the course of the case and they must have no con­tact with the vic­tim or wit­ness­es in the mat­ter.

An­toine said if Eu­in had a clean record he was en­ti­tled to bail. She added that if James could al­so prove his mat­ters were dis­missed he would al­so be grant­ed bail.

While be­ing tak­en to court ear­li­er, Eu­in cursed at jour­nal­ists, even show­ing his mid­dle fin­ger to the cam­eras. James mean­while cov­ered his face with a blue tow­el.

In­ves­ti­ga­tors are still wrap­ping up their in­quiries with the sec­ond po­lice con­sta­ble in cus­tody in con­nec­tion with the case. He is ex­pect­ed to be charged lat­er to­day and tak­en to court. There was a de­lay in charg­ing the fourth sus­pect, a busi­ness­man, as he fell ill while be­ing in­ter­viewed on Mon­day night. He was tak­en to the San Fer­nan­do Gen­er­al Hos­pi­tal where he was treat­ed for a con­di­tion re­lat­ed to di­a­betes. He was dis­charged and tak­en back to the San Fer­nan­do CID.

Pol­lon­ais, 49, of Palmiste, is the wife of Ja­son Pol­lon­ais, a di­rec­tor of the South Oropouche-based In­land and Off­shore Con­trac­tors Ltd (IO­CL). On Sep­tem­ber 6, she dis­ap­peared af­ter vis­it­ing the Cen­tral Ath­let­ic Club gym and some stores at C3 Cen­tre, Ste Madeleine. CCTV footage showed that she left in her BMW 5308 hy­brid sedan around 11.30 am. Her hus­band re­port­ed her miss­ing when she did not re­turn home. On that night, San Fer­nan­do CID and South­ern Di­vi­sion Task Force found her car aban­doned in the park­ing lot of an apart­ment build­ing at Cy­press Hills, Union Hall.

Pol­lon­ais’ kid­nap­pers con­tact­ed her fam­i­ly and de­mand­ed a ran­som for her re­turn. Af­ter four days of sur­veil­lance and in­tel­li­gence gath­er­ing, po­lice in­ter­cept­ed a white Nis­san AD Wag­on along the Churchill Roo­sevelt High­way in El So­cor­ro, San Juan, and res­cued Pol­lon­ais.