Trinidad: Police testing messaging system

(NEWS DAY) — Anyone who recently received a text message on their cellular phone from the TT Police Service can rest assured that it is not spam but a test of a messaging system.

This was confirmed Sunday by Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith who explained the system was so the TTPS could pump information real time to the public on issues such as natural or man-made disasters, traffic congestion or for a major situation where the police need assistance.

“We will not bombard citizens on a regular basis but we must make sure we have an immediate link to the public and also brief them (on situations).”

Griffith recalled the police were forced to have a knee-jerk response with the major flooding and this was the first time nationwide messages were sent from the Commissioner’s Command Centre. He said at the time updates were being sent out just 25,000 at a time but the system was still being tested to boost the pace. He pointed out the recent messages were received by the public almost instantaneously.

He said the messaging system will also address the issue of fake news which is the order of the day and at times has caused undue panic. Griffith explained while some information was on a need-to0-know basis there has been a shortfall and void of information being fed to the public and to the police in real time such as the day of total policing in March 2015.

“I tend to ensure situations like this will never take place again.”