Trinidad police seize high-powered rifles

Share This On:

Pin 19 Shares

(TRINIDAD GUARDIAN) — Nine ri­fles, eight of which were unassem­bled and hid­den in­side speak­er box­es and 12 mag­a­zines were found and seized by po­lice of­fi­cers dur­ing an an­ti-crime ex­er­cise in Bel­mont on Thurs­day night.

Ac­cord­ing to a po­lice re­port, the ex­er­cise was con­duct­ed be­tween 8 pm and 12 mid­night.

It was spear­head­ed by ACP Williams and Snr Supt Daniel Moore, Supt Dale Ablack, Supt Ram­path, ASP Cum­ber­batch and su­per­vised by In­spec­tors McGuirk and Walk­er, Sgts Alexan­der and Sgt Par­ris and of­fi­cers of the Besson Street Op­er­a­tion Unit Port of Spain Task Force, Bel­mont Op­er­a­tions Unit and City Po­lice.

Po­lice said at about 9.30 pm of­fi­cers went to the St Fran­cois Val­ley plan­nings area where they searched sev­er­al men and found one man hid­ing in a beige coloured Nis­san Almera. Up­on check­ing the ve­hi­cle they dis­cov­ered a quan­ti­ty of am­mu­ni­tion and two speak­er box­es. Fur­ther checks of the pow­ered speak­ers box­es of­fi­cers dis­cov­ered eight ri­fles unassem­bled and twelve mag­a­zines.

Up­on check­ing an­oth­er ve­hi­cle, a Nis­san B15 one ri­fle was re­cov­ered.

Nine peo­ple have been de­tained.

( 0 ) ( 0 )