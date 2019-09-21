Trinidad police seize high-powered rifles

Share This On:
(TRINIDAD GUARDIAN) — Nine rifles, eight of which were unassembled and hidden inside speaker boxes and 12 magazines were found and seized by police officers during an anti-crime exercise in Belmont on Thursday night.
According to a police report, the exercise was conducted between 8 pm and 12 midnight.
It was spearheaded by ACP Williams and Snr Supt Daniel Moore, Supt Dale Ablack, Supt Rampath, ASP Cumberbatch and supervised by Inspectors McGuirk and Walker, Sgts Alexander and Sgt Parris and officers of the Besson Street Operation Unit Port of Spain Task Force, Belmont Operations Unit and City Police.
Police said at about 9.30 pm officers went to the St Francois Valley plannings area where they searched several men and found one man hiding in a beige coloured Nissan Almera. Upon checking the vehicle they discovered a quantity of ammunition and two speaker boxes. Further checks of the powered speakers boxes officers discovered eight rifles unassembled and twelve magazines.
Upon checking another vehicle, a Nissan B15 one rifle was recovered.
Nine people have been detained.