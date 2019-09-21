Don't Miss
190,000+ Facebook fans; millions of page views every month, locally and worldwide — St. Lucia News Online… still ‘The People’s Choice’ :)

Trinidad police seize high-powered rifles

By Trinidad Guardian
September 21, 2019

 Share This On:

Tweet
Pin
Share19
19 Shares

High-powered weapons discovered by police in Belmont on Thursday night. * TTPS photo

(TRINIDAD GUARDIAN) — Nine ri­fles, eight of which were unassem­bled and hid­den in­side speak­er box­es and 12 mag­a­zines were found and seized by po­lice of­fi­cers dur­ing an an­ti-crime ex­er­cise in Bel­mont on Thurs­day night.

Ac­cord­ing to a po­lice re­port, the ex­er­cise was con­duct­ed be­tween 8 pm and 12 mid­night.

It was spear­head­ed by ACP Williams and Snr Supt Daniel Moore, Supt Dale Ablack, Supt Ram­path, ASP Cum­ber­batch and su­per­vised by In­spec­tors McGuirk and Walk­er, Sgts Alexan­der and Sgt Par­ris and of­fi­cers of the Besson Street Op­er­a­tion Unit Port of Spain Task Force, Bel­mont Op­er­a­tions Unit and City Po­lice.

Po­lice said at about 9.30 pm of­fi­cers went to the St Fran­cois Val­ley plan­nings area where they searched sev­er­al men and found one man hid­ing in a beige coloured Nis­san Almera. Up­on check­ing the ve­hi­cle they dis­cov­ered a quan­ti­ty of am­mu­ni­tion and two speak­er box­es. Fur­ther checks of the pow­ered speak­ers box­es of­fi­cers dis­cov­ered eight ri­fles unassem­bled and twelve mag­a­zines.

Up­on check­ing an­oth­er ve­hi­cle, a Nis­san B15 one ri­fle was re­cov­ered.

Nine peo­ple have been de­tained.

(0)(0)
Tweet
Pin
Share19
19 Shares
This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.