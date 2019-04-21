Trinidad: Police search Buju’s hotel room, nothing illegal found

Share This On:

(NEWSDAY) — Nothing illegal was found in the hotel room of Jamaican singer Buju Banton earlier today after officers visited his room.

In an Instagram post earlier today, Buju, born Mark Myrie, said: “I was chilling in my hotel room and cops came to check me. They got a warrant to check my room and stuff. I’m here in Trinidad for the people with my band. I just want them to know, no matter what, they can’t break us. We see what’s going on. We just want you to see what’s going on, what they’re planning. How can you obtain a search warrant for a hotel room, on a Saturday? Ok! I still have love for you Trinidad, they can’t distract us, that’s why we’re here for you, not them. Peace!”

Buju will headline the I Am Legend concert tomorrow at the Queen’s Park Savannah.

He was arrested in 2009 for his part in setting up a cocaine deal in Florida.

He was released from the McRae Correctional Facility in Georgia, US after spending seven of the ten years he was initially sentenced for conspiracy to possess cocaine in 2011 and was released on December 8.

In a brief interview with Newsday, Police Commissioner Gary Griffith confirmed that officers visited Buju’s hotel room but nothing illegal was found.

Asked what the warrant was for, Griffith said he will not go into the details of it, reiterating that nothing illegal was found.

Buju had earlier today visited old friends in Basilon Street, Laventille prior to his room being searched.

