Trinidad: Police nab suspected gangster who tried to extort contractors

By Mark Bassant
February 9, 2019

(TRINIDAD GUARDIAN) — A sting op­er­a­tion led to the ar­rest of a man who po­lice be­lieve was an al­leged gang mem­ber try­ing to ex­tort mon­ey from work­ers on a Car­ni­val project in Port-of-Spain.

Po­lice sources said yes­ter­day that the man had passed ear­li­er in the week with as­so­ciates and promised to re­turn for monies re­lat­ed to the project, al­though he was not in any way con­nect­ed to the on­go­ing ac­tiv­i­ty.

Po­lice said the man re­turned yes­ter­day morn­ing in a black car and al­leged­ly threat­ened work­ers for a sum of mon­ey due to him and which he had re­quest­ed on his first vis­it to the site. But po­lice of­fi­cers lat­er swooped down and ar­rest­ed the man.

There have been sev­er­al re­ports in the past of le­git­i­mate con­trac­tors com­plain­ing about be­ing threat­ened and ha­rassed to ei­ther pro­vide gang mem­bers with work or to pay for pro­tec­tion when they are car­ry­ing out con­tracts in cer­tain com­mu­ni­ties. Some of these con­trac­tors have ei­ther giv­en up these con­tracts or even re­fused to con­duct work in such com­mu­ni­ties un­less they have po­lice pro­tec­tion.

