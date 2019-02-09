Trinidad: Police nab suspected gangster who tried to extort contractors

Share This On:
(TRINIDAD GUARDIAN) — A sting operation led to the arrest of a man who police believe was an alleged gang member trying to extort money from workers on a Carnival project in Port-of-Spain.
Police sources said yesterday that the man had passed earlier in the week with associates and promised to return for monies related to the project, although he was not in any way connected to the ongoing activity.
Police said the man returned yesterday morning in a black car and allegedly threatened workers for a sum of money due to him and which he had requested on his first visit to the site. But police officers later swooped down and arrested the man.
There have been several reports in the past of legitimate contractors complaining about being threatened and harassed to either provide gang members with work or to pay for protection when they are carrying out contracts in certain communities. Some of these contractors have either given up these contracts or even refused to conduct work in such communities unless they have police protection.