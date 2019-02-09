Trinidad: Police issue warning to persons sharing videos of minors

Share This On:

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad, Feb 8, CMC – The Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) is warning the public against sharing and circulating images and videos of minors, victims of sexual offences or human trafficking.

In a statement, it said it matters not from where the original material originates and “should a member of the public come into possession of such material, this must be brought to the attention of the police, for the initiation of an appropriate investigation”.

The TTPS said that the Children’s Act, the Sexual Offences Act and the Trafficking in Persons act, all provide measures to protect those persons highlighted in the videos and that on conviction, offenders could face fines ranging from TT$25,000 (One TT dollar=US$0.16 cents) to TT$100,000 and to imprisonment for five years.

In recent times, videos showing young children, particularly school children engaged in sexual acts have been shared on the various social media platforms as well as the recent rescue of 19 South American women here after lawmen said they had cracked a major drug and prostitution ring in the west of the island.