Trinidad: Police commissioner refuses to apologise to pastor

(TRINIDAD GUARDIAN) — Trials and tribulations may come in the way but only God’s righteous will stand. This is the belief of dedicated followers of Transformed Life Ministry, Eastern Main Road, Arouca as they called on Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith to apologise to their spiritual leader for misleading the public of his arrest on Wednesday during the rescue operation of 69 residents from the rehabilitation centre.
However, when contacted about the request for an apology, Griffith said he is not going to apologise.
“I do not apologise for stating facts. If the truth hurts, that is their problem, not mine. If they believe that being a child of God, is to have persons placed in cages and treated in a manner that I would not treat my dogs, then I would indeed pray for them”.
He added: “I should apologise for rescuing law-abiding citizens from imprisonment? Good one. The 69 citizens are thankful for what I have done. Their view is what matters.”
He told Guardian Media: “Almost 200 years ago, there were some who owned plantations, and protested over the demand by right-thinking persons to end slavery, simply because they did not know better. Interesting.”
Speaking earlier on condition of strict anonymity, a dedicated follower of the church told Guardian Media that the pastor was not an evil person but “someone who has a heart of gold for the helpless and rejected because he was a reject as well but was able to overcome in Jesus.”
The follower said a selected few of them were made abreast of the situation on Wednesday and allegedly told that it was a blatant attack on him as he had a pending court matter in which he is being owed over $1 million as he worked in the street dwellers programme under the Ministry of Social Development.
The follower said they were told by the pastor of his background several times as he would often share his testimony.
Guardian Media was told that the pastor was born and grew up in Pepper Village in Gran Couva.
“He used to do construction work for a living and then he opened a security firm and also a private investigation firm which was very successful he would say but then an incident happened where he had to go to prison for seven years.
“It was while in there he started to work on prisoners to redeem and restore their lives and is from there he said his ministry began,” the follower said.