Trinidad: Police capture one of the country’s most wanted persons

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad, Feb 17, CMC – The Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) Sunday said they had captured one of the country’s “most wanted men” and that two reputed gang leaders had been slapped with charges and are in custody.

In a statement, the TTPS, did not identify the person arrested, but said that he is “wanted in connection with a number of shootings and shooting related offences”,.

It said that the man arrested during an “Operation Pushback” exercise on Saturday “following intense surveillance”.

The TTPS said that when the 30-year-old was arrested, he was in possession of a “Glock 17 pistol, a magazine containing eight rounds, an extended magazine and a side of socks containing 32 rounds of 9mn ammunition”.

The police said that the two gang leaders, whom they also did not name “have been charged for varoious offences”.

The announcement by the police comes after two men, whom the police had alleged were gang leaders were released on Saturday after their lawyers filed a habeas corpus writ on their behalf.

But four other men were held by the police last week as part of the operations to end a number of gang wars that resulted in the deaths of several people.

In the statement Sunday, the TTPS said that over the past five days “there was not a homicide, shooting or wounding attributed to gang related activity, while in the five days prior to the raising of the police alert state to “Red’ there were 22 such incidents”.