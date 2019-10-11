Trinidad: Police brothers charged

Share This On:
(TRINIDAD GUARDIAN) — Two police officers have been charged with misbehaviour in public office, following an incident involving a male victim which occurred in March 2018.
A release from the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) said PC Jonathan Bart, 26, who has five years’ service and was last attached to the Western Division Criminal Investigation Division and his brother, PC Justin Bart, 24, who has four years’ service and was last attached to the Western Division Task Force, were charged with the offence following advice received from Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Roger Gaspard SC, on Wednesday 9th October 2019.
It said the victim, a 30-year-old man, told police that on March 18th 2018, he was at a grocery in St. James, when he was confronted by two police officers who assaulted him. He said he informed them that he was going to report the incident and proceeded to the Central Police Station.
It added that the two officers allegedly followed him there and whilst he was making the report, they arrested him.
The TTPS said the victim was kept in custody and on the following date, he was charged by one of the officers for the offences of use of obscene language, resisting arrest and assaulting the police in the execution of their duty.
It stated that the report of the incident was investigated by officers of the Professional Standards Bureau (PSB), which resulted in the two officers being arrested on Monday 7th October 2019.