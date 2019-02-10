Trinidad: Police arrest 32 illegal migrants, majority being Venezuelans

Share This On:

(TRINIDAD GUARDIAN) — Thir­ty-two il­le­gal im­mi­grants were ar­rest­ed on Fri­day night in the Pe­nal area dur­ing a joint po­lice and Im­mi­gra­tion Di­vi­sion ex­er­cise.

Ac­cord­ing to a TTPS re­lease, of­fi­cers of the South West­ern Di­vi­sion and Im­mi­gra­tion of­fi­cials raid­ed a house and a bar be­tween 2 pm and 9 pm on Fri­day. Po­lice said sev­en Venezue­lans were ar­rest­ed at the house in Su­chit Trace, Pe­nal.

The of­fi­cers al­so went to a bar in Pe­nal where 22 Venezue­lans and one Guyanese na­tion­al were ar­rest­ed.

Po­lice said nine of the 32 were giv­en no­tices and al­lowed to leave while the oth­er 23 peo­ple are be­ing held at var­i­ous po­lice sta­tions across the dis­trict.

Three oth­er peo­ple were al­so ar­rest­ed for gam­ing ma­chine of­fences but po­lice did not say whether they were lo­cals or for­eign na­tion­als.

The ex­er­cise was led by In­sp Ne­mai, Sgt Gokool and Cpl Ra­jku­mar.