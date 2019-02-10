Trinidad: Police arrest 32 illegal migrants, majority being Venezuelans

Share This On:
(TRINIDAD GUARDIAN) — Thirty-two illegal immigrants were arrested on Friday night in the Penal area during a joint police and Immigration Division exercise.
According to a TTPS release, officers of the South Western Division and Immigration officials raided a house and a bar between 2 pm and 9 pm on Friday. Police said seven Venezuelans were arrested at the house in Suchit Trace, Penal.
The officers also went to a bar in Penal where 22 Venezuelans and one Guyanese national were arrested.
Police said nine of the 32 were given notices and allowed to leave while the other 23 people are being held at various police stations across the district.
Three other people were also arrested for gaming machine offences but police did not say whether they were locals or foreign nationals.
The exercise was led by Insp Nemai, Sgt Gokool and Cpl Rajkumar.