Don't Miss
190,000+ Facebook fans; millions of page views every month, locally and worldwide — St. Lucia News Online… still ‘The People’s Choice’ :)

Trinidad PM claims assassins were hired to kill him and AG

By Trinidad Guardian
October 21, 2019

 Share This On:

Tweet
Pin
Share
0 Shares

Dr Keith Rowley

(TRINIDAD GUARDIAN) — Prime Min­is­ter Dr Kei­th Row­ley has claimed that as­sas­sins were hired to kill him just be­fore the 2015 gen­er­al elec­tion and that an emer­gency meet­ing was held re­cent­ly to or­gan­ise protection for At­tor­ney Gen­er­al Faris Al-Rawi af­ter an­oth­er as­sas­si­na­tion plot was un­cov­ered.

Row­ley made the star­tling rev­e­la­tion as he ad­dressed Peo­ple’s Na­tion­al Move­ment (PNM) sup­port­ers at a post-Bud­get pub­lic meet­ing at Pig­gott’s Cor­ner in Bel­mont on Friday night.

He said the threats on his life came af­ter a smear cam­paign to stop him from be­com­ing prime min­is­ter failed.

“They were so des­per­ate to re­move me from the line up in 2015 that on two oc­ca­sions they hired a killer to kill me,” Row­ley said.

He con­tin­ued: “The first killer re­fused and de­ter­mined that some­body has to know this and went and told a gov­ern­ment of­fi­cial. The gov­ern­ment of­fi­cial came and told us. We told the po­lice.”

His rev­e­la­tion drew shock from his au­di­ence, many re­act­ing with sounds of dis­be­lief as the Prime Minister con­tin­ued to un­veil the plot.

“While we (were) deal­ing with that, they went and found an­oth­er one. He too re­fused and by this time (po­lice) Spe­cial Branch was in­volved and Spe­cial Branch knew about it.”

With the two killers re­fus­ing to car­ry out the al­leged hits, Row­ley re­marked, “There is ho­n­our among thieves in this coun­try? It ap­pears as though there is ho­n­our among killers too.”

The gen­er­al elec­tion of 2015 took place on De­cem­ber 7th and Row­ley re­vealed they had to beef up security around him and his fam­i­ly to en­sure their safe­ty.

“This was on the edge of the elec­tion you know. In the hands of Spe­cial Branch and pri­vate se­cu­ri­ty, I used to be shut­tled from my home to your meet­ings and shut­tled back out,” he said.

“I couldn’t come and mix with you be­cause we nev­er knew… in fact, they were telling me that there were places that I could not go be­cause it was too dan­ger­ous. Un­der­stand? That hap­pened in Trinidad and To­ba­go in 2015.”

They know what they did and what they are fac­ing,” he said.

He re­it­er­at­ed some of what Min­is­ter of Na­tion­al Se­cu­ri­ty Stu­art Young men­tioned about high-rank­ing Op­po­si­tion of­fi­cials be­ing in ca­hoots with locked-up crim­i­nals and known gang lead­ers.

“I ex­pect them to squeal like stuck pigs but let me tell you some­thing, you may not see the rea­son but I know the rea­son why they fought so hard against the An­ti-Gang leg­is­la­tion,” he said. “And now I’m hear­ing that they are hav­ing con­ver­sa­tions with known peo­ple who have con­cerns with the po­lice,” he said.

“And those of you who think this is a joke, let me re­mind you, let me re­mind all of you that somebody, some­where in the coun­try, killed Sel­wyn Richard­son and up to this day, that mat­ter has not been solved,” he said.

Row­ley was re­fer­ring to the for­mer na­tion­al se­cu­ri­ty min­is­ter be­tween the years 1989 to 1991. In 1995, Richard­son was gunned down out­side his Cas­cade, Mar­aval home. In the decades that fol­lowed, his mur­der was nev­er solved.

“Des­per­ate peo­ple do des­per­ate things,” he said.

One of the UNC’s oth­er acts of des­per­a­tion, Row­ley said, was try­ing to ac­cuse him of rape be­cause he had fa­thered a child in To­ba­go.

“That dis­grace­ful al­le­ga­tion,” he said.

Row­ley said that the Op­po­si­tion mem­bers who stole pub­lic mon­ey will be held to ac­count. The PNM, he said, has been ac­cu­mu­lat­ing in­for­ma­tion through the le­gal sys­tem.

The Prime Min­is­ter told the meet­ing that there was al­so a threat against the life of Al-Rawi which had to be ad­dressed just weeks ago.

“That is why one of the first meet­ings I had in this coun­try in White­hall was to de­ter­mine how to pro­tect the At­tor­ney Gen­er­al be­cause per­sons are paid mon­ey to kill him. Un­der­stand what we are deal­ing with in this coun­try? I tell you this not be­cause I’m be­ing ir­re­spon­si­ble, it’s be­cause I want you to know. You can’t say you don’t know. I want you to know be­cause I am the chair­man of the Na­tion­al Se­cu­ri­ty Council.”

The Prime Min­is­ter moved his of­fice to White­hall on Sep­tem­ber 2.

He said he be­lieves that some peo­ple are hop­ing for the PNM to lose of­fice so that sev­er­al mat­ters that can be pros­e­cut­ed would be swept away.

(0)(0)
Tweet
Pin
Share
0 Shares

More Trinidad and Tobago News Stories

This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.