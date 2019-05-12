Trinidad: Piparo mud volcano expected to erupt

Share This On:

(TRINIDAD GUARDIAN) Ge­ol­o­gists say pres­sure is build­ing up be­neath the sur­face of the Pi­paro mud vol­cano giv­ing cre­dence to the pos­si­bil­i­ty that there could be an erup­tion some­time in the fu­ture.

Ac­tive changes have al­so been seen on the sur­face and sub­sur­face of the vol­canic vents which erupt­ed 22 years ago, dis­plac­ing 31 fam­i­lies and killing live­stock and birds.

Dur­ing an in­ter­view, res­i­dent Pamela Khan said she hoped an ac­cu­rate pre­dic­tion could be made as to when the vol­cano will erupt. Khan said she was 12 when the vol­cano erupt­ed on Feb­ru­ary 22, 1997.

“My fa­ther told me that be­fore the erup­tion they were hear­ing hiss­ing nois­es and gas was com­ing up from be­low the ground long be­fore the vol­cano erupt­ed,” Khan said.

This time around she is hop­ing that the geo­sci­en­tists’ warn­ing could en­able evac­u­a­tion be­fore an erup­tion.

Pres­i­dent of the Blind Wel­fare As­so­ci­a­tion Ken­neth Sur­ratt whose par­ent’s home is on the pe­riph­ery of the vol­cano al­so ex­pressed hope that bet­ter man­age­ment sys­tems could be put in place in the event of an erup­tion.

Sur­ratt said there were enough signs to fa­cil­i­tate evac­u­a­tion be­fore the Pi­paro vol­cano erupt­ed in 1997.

“We had enough time to evac­u­ate. My par­ents said the road was crack­ing and they were feel­ing strange move­ments on the ground weeks be­fore it erupt­ed.

“They were telling peo­ple in au­thor­i­ty about the cracks and earth move­ments but no­body was tak­ing them se­ri­ous­ly. When the vol­cano erupt­ed truck­loads of re­lief items were brought in the area but it did not go to the Pi­paro vil­lagers.

“Many were so trau­ma­tised that they left every­thing and ran out of the vil­lage. They nev­er ben­e­fit­ed from aid and the out­siders who came in col­lect­ed re­lief items,” Sur­ratt said.

He re­called the plight of his cousin who picked up her ba­by broth­er and ran for miles to her grand­moth­er’s home, scream­ing that her par­ents were killed by the erupt­ing vol­cano.

“My cousin nev­er for­got that day. The peo­ple who were di­rect­ly af­fect­ed nev­er got the coun­selling they need­ed,” Sur­ratt said.

Ge­ol­o­gists: We need to pre­pare the com­mu­ni­ty

Se­nior geo­sci­en­tist at Touch­stone Ex­plo­ration Xavier Moo­nan said re­cent stud­ies done over the past year at the Pi­paro vol­cano con­firm that the vol­cano was show­ing ac­tive changes. He said un­sci­en­tif­i­cal­ly, the vol­cano has a cyclic­i­ty of large erup­tions every 25 to 30 years.

“As such, one can in­ter­pret that an erup­tion can be im­mi­nent,” Moo­nan said.

In Ju­ly 2018 the Pe­tro­le­um Geo­science pro­gramme at the Uni­ver­si­ty of the West In­dies, un­der the stew­ard­ship of Dr Ryan Ram­sook, de­cid­ed to un­der­take an in­te­grat­ed geo­science study on the Pi­paro Mud Vol­cano.

“We can con­firm that the vent is ris­ing but dur­ing the rainy sea­son the muds are be­ing erod­ed at a faster rate than it is ris­ing,” Moo­nan said. He not­ed that the erod­ed mud is be­ing re­de­posit­ed along the flanks of the mud vol­cano. “We can ap­prox­i­mate that had there been no ero­sion of the mud vol­cano over the past cou­ple years, the cen­tral vent area would have been at least ten feet high­er,” he said.

Moo­nan not­ed that the find­ings were not con­crete as more time for analy­sis was need­ed.

“While the da­ta cur­rent­ly sug­gests that the mud vol­cano is ‘swelling’ as pres­sure builds at depth, our find­ings are still pre­lim­i­nary as trends over a longer term are need­ed to con­clu­sive­ly state the sta­tus of the mud vol­cano. Nev­er­the­less, we need to pre­pare the com­mu­ni­ty and all those that tra­verse the mud vol­cano dai­ly to be vig­i­lant and to in­form the Re­gion­al Cor­po­ra­tion for any signs of height­ened ac­tiv­i­ty,” he said.

Moo­nan not­ed that UWI’s un­der­grad­u­ate stu­dent Rikard Gopaul was as­signed the task of pulling to­geth­er the da­ta and in­ter­pret­ing it as part of his fi­nal year the­sis, un­der su­per­vi­sion from him and Dr Os­haine Blake (lec­tur­er in Geo­physics, UWI).

“Util­is­ing in-house seis­mic to­mog­ra­phy or re­sis­tiv­i­ty equip­ment and UAV or drone map­ping, the project pro­duced the first 3D seis­mic to­mog­ra­phy mod­el of a mud vol­cano in the world. This 3D mod­el al­lowed the re­searchers to un­der­stand the in­tri­ca­cies of the ground be­neath the Pi­paro area, to see the size and shape of the mud cham­ber and to un­der­stand what are the key con­trol­ling fac­tors for the mud vol­cano’s lo­ca­tion and fu­ture erup­tion.

“It was quite clear from this da­ta that the Pi­paro mud vol­cano oc­curs on a left bend along a ma­jor dex­tral fault called the Na­pari­ma Thrust—the same fault which up­lift­ed the area at San Fer­nan­do to pro­duce what we know to­day as San Fer­nan­do Hill. The left bend caus­es lo­calised height­ened com­pres­sion, over­pres­sure and fault­ing which ex­plains why the Pi­paro mud vol­cano is where it is.”

Moo­nan said the re­search group then con­duct­ed an­oth­er sur­vey at Pi­paro in ear­ly 2019.

“By com­par­ing the 2018 to 2019 sur­vey we can note changes oc­cur­ring with­in the main vent. The vent has be­come more con­strict­ed and has shift­ed to the east south-east. These changes oc­cur­ring be­neath the ground cor­re­spond to changes not­ed in the 3D el­e­va­tion mod­els from the drone sur­veys,” Moo­nan said.

He added that Rikard Gopaul will be pre­sent­ing his find­ings on the Pi­paro Mud Vol­cano in Au­gust at the Amer­i­can As­so­ci­a­tion of Pe­tro­le­um Ge­ol­o­gists (AAPG) In­ter­na­tion­al Con­fer­ence and Ex­hi­bi­tion, Buenos Aires, Ar­genti­na.

Cor­po­ra­tion to start ed­u­ca­tion cam­paign

Chair­man of the Cou­va/Tabaquite/Tal­paro Re­gion­al Cor­po­ra­tion Hen­ry Awong said they were con­tin­u­ing to mon­i­tor the vol­cano and put sys­tems in place in the event of an erup­tion.

How­ev­er, he not­ed that the cor­po­ra­tion does not have the ca­pac­i­ty to re­spond di­rect­ly be­cause of lim­it­ed re­sources.

“We have oth­er re­spon­si­ble agen­cies which can as­sist in that op­er­a­tion. We plan to be­gin an ed­u­ca­tion­al cam­paign through­out the dis­trict as well as co­or­di­nate with the Dis­as­ter Man­age­ment Unit in the event of an erup­tion,” Awong said.

He added that the ed­u­ca­tion­al dri­ve will be spear­head­ed by the Com­mu­ni­ty Emer­gency Re­sponse Team.

Pi­paro’s vol­cano erup­tion facts

•The Pi­paro Mud Vol­cano last erupt­ed on Feb­ru­ary 22, 1997, ap­prox­i­mate­ly one year af­ter an erup­tion at the Dev­il’s Wood­yard mud vol­cano.

•Dur­ing the erup­tion, thick warm liq­uid mud spewed up to 200 ft in the air. The ex­panse of vol­canic dirt cov­ered an area of 2.5 km, dis­plac­ing some 31 fam­i­lies.

•Moo­nan said the Pi­paro vol­cano was the first mud vol­cano erup­tion in the world which re­sult­ed in dis­place­ment of lives and dam­age to in­fra­struc­ture.

•In 2006, the Lumpur Sidoar­jo mud vol­cano in In­done­sia be­came the sec­ond such trag­ic mud vol­cano erup­tion in the world, dis­plac­ing 39,700 per­sons and caus­ing more than US$2.7 bil­lion in dam­age.

