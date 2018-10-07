Don't Miss
ST. LUCIA NEWS ONLINE IS NOW ON INSTAGRAM! FOLLOW US FOR THE LATEST NEWS IN SAINT LUCIA AND AROUND THE WORLD.

Trinidad: Petrotrin workers must vacate bungalows by Feb – company official

By T&T Guardian
October 7, 2018
Share
Tweet
Pin
+1
Share

(T&T GUARDIAN) — Petrotrin has start­ed its sev­er­ance pro­ce­dure for work­ers and is giv­ing oc­cu­pants of its Pointe-a-Pierre bun­ga­lows un­til Feb­ru­ary 2019 to va­cate the homes, al­though it gives No­vem­ber as the of­fi­cial end of busi­ness op­er­a­tions.

An in­ter­nal memo signed by ex­ec­u­tive di­rec­tor Reynold Ajod­has­ingh un­der yes­ter­day’s date out­lined the sev­er­ance pack­age by the com­pa­ny and was sent out to em­ploy­ees yes­ter­day, ad­vis­ing work­ers that the com­pa­ny will cease op­er­a­tions at the end of No­vem­ber.

The com­pa­ny said it would cal­cu­late the ter­mi­na­tion pay­ment util­is­ing the for­mu­la for cal­cu­lat­ing sev­er­ance pay as de­tailed in the Mem­o­ran­dum of Agree­ment for Na­tion­al Pe­tro­le­um staff for the pe­ri­od Jan­u­ary 2009 to Jan­u­ary 2012.

The memo point­ed out that the sev­er­ance ac­tion was be­ing ac­cel­er­at­ed “based on over­whelm­ing feed­back re­ceived dur­ing this week’s em­ploy­ee com­mu­ni­ca­tion ses­sion.”

Ac­cord­ing to the com­pa­ny, work­ers will re­ceive one month’s salary for the first five years of em­ploy­ment, one and a quar­ter months salary for the next 14 years and a fur­ther one and half month’s salary for any time af­ter that.

The com­pa­ny is al­so ad­vis­ing that in lieu of no­tice, work­ers could re­ceive one and a half month’s salary.

The work­ers were told that their cur­rent med­ical plan will con­tin­ue un­til the end of No­vem­ber and by De­cem­ber 1, 2018, the work­ers would be of­fered mem­ber­ship in a new med­ical plan. The com­pa­ny will al­so cov­er 100 per cent of the new in­sur­ance pre­mi­ums un­til 2020.

“Af­ter this pe­ri­od, should you wish to con­tin­ue med­ical in­sur­ance, you will be re­spon­si­ble to se­cure your own cov­er­age,” the memo stat­ed.

With re­gards to the pen­sion plan, the com­pa­ny said it would pro­vide the work­ers with a state­ment be­fore the end of the month.

“Your pen­sion en­ti­tle­ment will be paid in ac­cor­dance with the rules of the Petrotrin Em­ploy­ee Pen­sion Plan,” the com­pa­ny said.

Petrotrin al­so pro­vid­ed an up­date on the sav­ings plan em­ploy­ees have with the com­pa­ny but not­ed that all sums due to the work­ers would be sub­ject to statu­to­ry de­duc­tions.

“Please note that the com­pa­ny must await con­fir­ma­tion from the Board of In­land Rev­enue for ap­proval of any tax ex­emp­tions,” Petrotrin said.

“The com­pa­ny will pay to you your sav­ings plan bal­ance at No­vem­ber 30. You will be pro­vid­ed with a state­ment on or be­fore Oc­to­ber 31,” the com­pa­ny said.

The bun­ga­lows, lo­cat­ed on the Petrotrin com­pound, are usu­al­ly oc­cu­pied by vary­ing lev­els of man­age­ment, but those work­ers will now have to make arrange­ments to find new ac­com­mo­da­tion.

The work­ers have al­so been di­rect­ed to re­turn all com­pa­ny prop­er­ty to their sub­stan­tive se­niors by the end of No­vem­ber.

(0)(0)
This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.