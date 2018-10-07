Trinidad: Petrotrin workers must vacate bungalows by Feb – company official

(T&T GUARDIAN) — Petrotrin has started its severance procedure for workers and is giving occupants of its Pointe-a-Pierre bungalows until February 2019 to vacate the homes, although it gives November as the official end of business operations.
An internal memo signed by executive director Reynold Ajodhasingh under yesterday’s date outlined the severance package by the company and was sent out to employees yesterday, advising workers that the company will cease operations at the end of November.
The company said it would calculate the termination payment utilising the formula for calculating severance pay as detailed in the Memorandum of Agreement for National Petroleum staff for the period January 2009 to January 2012.
The memo pointed out that the severance action was being accelerated “based on overwhelming feedback received during this week’s employee communication session.”
According to the company, workers will receive one month’s salary for the first five years of employment, one and a quarter months salary for the next 14 years and a further one and half month’s salary for any time after that.
The company is also advising that in lieu of notice, workers could receive one and a half month’s salary.
The workers were told that their current medical plan will continue until the end of November and by December 1, 2018, the workers would be offered membership in a new medical plan. The company will also cover 100 per cent of the new insurance premiums until 2020.
“After this period, should you wish to continue medical insurance, you will be responsible to secure your own coverage,” the memo stated.
With regards to the pension plan, the company said it would provide the workers with a statement before the end of the month.
“Your pension entitlement will be paid in accordance with the rules of the Petrotrin Employee Pension Plan,” the company said.
Petrotrin also provided an update on the savings plan employees have with the company but noted that all sums due to the workers would be subject to statutory deductions.
“Please note that the company must await confirmation from the Board of Inland Revenue for approval of any tax exemptions,” Petrotrin said.
“The company will pay to you your savings plan balance at November 30. You will be provided with a statement on or before October 31,” the company said.
The bungalows, located on the Petrotrin compound, are usually occupied by varying levels of management, but those workers will now have to make arrangements to find new accommodation.
The workers have also been directed to return all company property to their substantive seniors by the end of November.