Trinidad: Pensioner found murdered in St James

By Rhondor Dowlat
May 21, 2019

74-year-old Gemma Khan was beaten to death during a robbery at her Mucurapo Road, St James home on Monday.

(TRINIDAD GUARDIAN) — A pen­sion­er, 74, was found mur­dered at her home at Mu­cu­rapo Road in St James on Mon­day.

Po­lice be­lieve that Gem­ma Khan was beat­en to death dur­ing a rob­bery as it was dis­cov­ered that her ve­hi­cle and a tele­vi­sion set were miss­ing.

Ac­cord­ing to a po­lice re­port, at about 10 am rel­a­tives went to her home to check on her when they found her blood­ied and a pil­low­case placed over the head.

Po­lice said the rel­a­tives claimed that they were try­ing to con­tact her over the week­end but got no re­sponse hence the rea­son why they showed up at her house yes­ter­day to phys­i­cal­ly check on her.

Po­lice said Khan’s body bore marks of vi­o­lence hav­ing them be­lieve that she may have been beat­en to death.

An au­top­sy is ex­pect­ed to be con­duct­ed to­day (Tues­day) at the Foren­sic Sci­ence Cen­tre in St James to de­ter­mine the ac­tu­al cause of death.

