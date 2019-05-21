Trinidad: Pensioner found murdered in St James

Share This On:
(TRINIDAD GUARDIAN) — A pensioner, 74, was found murdered at her home at Mucurapo Road in St James on Monday.
Police believe that Gemma Khan was beaten to death during a robbery as it was discovered that her vehicle and a television set were missing.
According to a police report, at about 10 am relatives went to her home to check on her when they found her bloodied and a pillowcase placed over the head.
Police said the relatives claimed that they were trying to contact her over the weekend but got no response hence the reason why they showed up at her house yesterday to physically check on her.
Police said Khan’s body bore marks of violence having them believe that she may have been beaten to death.
An autopsy is expected to be conducted today (Tuesday) at the Forensic Science Centre in St James to determine the actual cause of death.