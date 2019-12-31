Don't Miss
Add St. Lucia News Online on Whatsapp +1758 712 6700; get major headlines and source us with news tips, photos, and videos

Trinidad: Peacemaker tries to break up fight, stabbed 6 times

By Trinidad Express
December 31, 2019

 Share This On:

Tweet
Pin
Share38
38 Shares

(TRINIDAD EXPRESS) – A RIO Claro man who tried to be the peacemaker in a knife-fight was stabbed multiple times on Sunday.

Kevon Clarke, 25, was stabbed at least six times to the upper body, police said.

Around 9 p.m., Clarke, of St Emilia Street, was liming near his home when a fight broke out between two men whom he knows.

Clarke intervened and tried to part the two men, when one them, who was armed with a knife, turned on him, police said. Clarke was stabbed several times and as he collapsed the armed man fled. The victim was taken to Princes Town District Health Facility and transferred to San Fernando General Hospital. He was treated for stab wounds to the chest, shoulder, back and side. He is in serious but stable condition, police said.

The suspect, a 42-year-old man, walked into Rio Claro police station around 1.30 a.m. yesterday and admitted to the crime.

(0)(0)
Tweet
Pin
Share38
38 Shares

More Caribbean Stories

This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

For security, use of Google's reCAPTCHA service is required which is subject to the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

I agree to these terms.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.