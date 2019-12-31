Trinidad: Peacemaker tries to break up fight, stabbed 6 times

Share This On:
(TRINIDAD EXPRESS) – A RIO Claro man who tried to be the peacemaker in a knife-fight was stabbed multiple times on Sunday.
Kevon Clarke, 25, was stabbed at least six times to the upper body, police said.
Around 9 p.m., Clarke, of St Emilia Street, was liming near his home when a fight broke out between two men whom he knows.
Clarke intervened and tried to part the two men, when one them, who was armed with a knife, turned on him, police said. Clarke was stabbed several times and as he collapsed the armed man fled. The victim was taken to Princes Town District Health Facility and transferred to San Fernando General Hospital. He was treated for stab wounds to the chest, shoulder, back and side. He is in serious but stable condition, police said.
The suspect, a 42-year-old man, walked into Rio Claro police station around 1.30 a.m. yesterday and admitted to the crime.
