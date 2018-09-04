Don't Miss
Welcome! You’re on the most visited local website in Saint Lucia (Alexa). Close to 500,000 monthly readers.

Trinidad: OWTU rejects Rowley’s refinery purchase offer

By Trinidad Guardian
September 4, 2018
Share
Tweet
Pin
+1
Share
0 Shares

Oilfields Workers’ Trade Union president general Ancel Roget.Rishi Ragoonath

(TRINIDAD GUARDIAN) – Oil­fields Work­ers’ Trade Union (OW­TU) pres­i­dent gen­er­al An­cel Ro­get is re­ject­ing Prime Min­is­ter Dr Kei­th Row­ley’s of­fer of the sale of Petrotrin re­fin­ery to the union, as well as the at­trac­tive sev­er­ance and ear­ly re­tire­ment pack­ages for work­ers over 50 who will be af­fect­ed by the im­pend­ing shut­down.

In an im­me­di­ate re­sponse to Row­ley’s ad­dress to the na­tion last evening, Ro­get said the union felt “vin­di­cat­ed” by the PM’s words.

“We are vin­di­cat­ed be­cause we knew that the plan was to sell the re­fin­ery,” Ro­get said.

How­ev­er, he said the union nev­er want­ed to own the re­fin­ery.

“We are pa­tri­ots and we know that the re­fin­ery be­longs to the peo­ple. It does not be­long in the hands of a pri­vate own­er, even if that own­er is the union,” he said.

The union, with sup­port from al­most 20 oth­er trade unions, is ex­pect­ed to de­liv­er a let­ter to Row­ley to­day of­fer­ing an al­ter­na­tive plan of ac­tion for the re­fin­ery.

In a tele­vi­sion in­ter­view last evening as well, Ro­get al­so ques­tioned some of the fig­ures quot­ed by Row­ley and promised that he will be chal­leng­ing it in the up­com­ing days. He al­so said claims by Row­ley that the union re­fused to meet with Gov­ern­ment were un­true and in­sist­ed that there should be pub­lic con­sul­ta­tions on Petrotrin’s fu­ture, specif­i­cal­ly on the de­ci­sion to shut down the re­fin­ery.

Al­so com­ment­ing last evening was for­mer en­er­gy min­is­ter Kevin Ram­nar­ine, who said he strong­ly be­lieves noth­ing is wrong with con­sid­er­ing a pub­lic-pri­vate part­ner­ship ap­proach to the re­fin­ery go­ing for­ward.

Say­ing the re­fin­ery re­mains a strate­gic as­set, Ram­nar­ine said a num­ber of the plants that were built as part of the Gaso­line Op­ti­miza­tion Pro­gramme are still rel­a­tive­ly new and were com­plet­ed in 2013. He added that the Cat Crack­er was up­grad­ed and that work was com­plet­ed in 2014 and cer­ti­fied by Lloyd’s, so Gov­ern­ment could find a com­pa­ny will­ing to take over the re­fin­ery.

“I think it is pos­si­ble to find rep­utable com­pa­nies with the req­ui­site cap­i­tal and ex­per­tise who will be will­ing to part­ner with the Gov­ern­ment to make the re­fin­ery vi­able,” Ram­nar­ine said.

“Al­so, as I have in­di­cat­ed there will be an im­pact on the con­trac­tors and the en­er­gy ser­vice com­pa­nies that de­pend­ed on the ex­pen­di­ture of the re­fin­ery to sup­port their busi­ness.”

Ram­nar­ine spec­u­lat­ed that more will be heard on the is­sue in the com­ing weeks and in the up­com­ing bud­get de­bate.

(0)(0)
This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.