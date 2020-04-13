Trinidad: Overkill -Dad gunned down outside house

Share This On:

(TRINIDAD EXPRESS) – A San Fernando City Corporation (SFCC) labourer was shot dead as he sat in his vehicle outside his home on Saturday night.

Hayden Smith, 42, had just returned home and was still seated in his white sport utility vehicle when a gunman approached at around 9.15pm.

Police said Smith was shot at least 10 times about the body.

He died at the scene.

The incident occurred at Old Train Line, Marabella, where Smith lived alone.

The shooting was captured on a closed circuit television camera system.

The video, which was posted to social media, showed the vehicle parked in a driveway with the door on the driver’s side opened.

A man, wearing a hooded jacket, ran up to the vehicle, pointed a gun and fired several shots at the driver.

The shooter then shut the door and ran away.

Smith was the brother of former local government councillor La-Verne Smith.

The sister said she was clueless as to why anyone would want to murder her brother.

“He was a cool, fun-loving man. He never had an enemy so we cannot think of a motive at this time,” she said.

Smith said her brother was never married but was a father of three children.

She said, “I last spoke to him two days ago. He was cool and in good spirits. We were talking about the coronavirus and how it is affecting people,” she said.

Smith’s murder occurred hours after another man was shot and killed at Battoo Avenue, Marabella.

Desmond Edwards was standing outside his house when a gunman approached at around 10.45am.

Police said Edwards attempted to run away but was shot in the back.

He collapsed on the roadway and died.

Homicide officers, investigating both cases, are yet to determine whether the murders were linked.