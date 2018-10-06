TRINIDAD: One killed, three injured in drive-by shooting

(CMC) – One person was killed and three others injured after gunmen fired upon a group of people outside a bar early on Saturday morning.

Police are working on the theory that 38-year-old Mervyn Martin of Morvant, east of here, was shot following an early altercation at the venue involving the gunmen.

Police said that three others – Keshorn Reifer, 26, Mikael De Freitas, 27 and Roger Frederick, 28 – were injured during the shooting. They have since been hospitalised.

Initial reports had indicated that the men were at the bar in St. James on the outskirts of the capital, when a car pulled up alongside and the gunmen inside fired on them.

So far more than 400 people have been murdered in Trinidad and Tobago this year.