Trinidad: One dead, two injured in shooting outside market in Princes Town

By Trinidad Express
July 7, 2019

Killed: Kyrel Braxton

(TRINIDAD EXPRESS) — Market day in Princes Town on Sunday morning began with bloodshed and bullets after a gunman opened fire on two people along Cacique Street, where vendors has assembled to sell produce.

Shots rang out at around 5 a.m.

Police and crime scene officers at Cacique Street, Princes Town on Sunday morning. Photo: TREVOR WATSON

The target was Kyrel Braxton. Braxton, of St Croix Road, Princes Town, was shot multiple times and died at the entrance to Khan’s Poultry, where the chickens were already butchered and prepared for sale.

A stray bullet struck passer-by Raymond Millington. The bullet entered his left ear and lodged inside his mouth, police said.

A woman was shot hit in the leg by a stray bullet.

Millington and the woman were taken to hospital.

The killing happened around the corner from the Princes Town Police Station, The killer escaped.

The market is usually patrolled from daybreak by municipal police whose job it is to prevent illegal parking and roadside vending.

No police officer was around at the time, the Express was told.

The killing has inconvenienced hundreds of people trying to access the market, and vendors have lost profits.

