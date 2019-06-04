Trinidad: One dead, one critical after explosion at oil facility in Moruga

(TRINIDAD EXPRESS) — A tanker explosion at an oil production facility in Moruga has killed one worker and critically injured another.

The deceased has been identified as Phillip Ramlochan, of South Oropouche.

Ramlochan and a co-workers are employed with Total Contractors, a trucking company.

They were at Massy Energy Production Resources Moruga West Fields, at Haggard Trace, off the Penal Rock Road, Moruga when there was an explosion at around 8a.m

Ramlochan died at the scene.

