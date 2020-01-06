Trinidad: ‘Oh Yum Yumm’ bakery owner refunds customer after social media drama

Share This On:

(TRINIDAD NEWSDAY) — After the social media drama that occurred last week surrounding a basketball-themed cake, both the customer and the baker are now at ease.

A birthday cake made by Shania Moonsammy – owner of Oh Yum Yumm – recently went viral and received heavy criticism after Dana Pierre voiced her dissatisfaction with the order on social media.

The entire order, including delivery fees and 12 carrot cupcakes costed $550. Pierre had asked for a replica of another cake she saw online but the final product did not match the picture, and included paper and cheese balls as decoration. This led to several social media users joining Pierre in her outrage for days.

But the two have now settled the situation. Speaking with Newsday on Sunday afternoon, Pierre said Moonsammy visited her workplace on Friday to refund her and also brought a complimentary carrot cake.

She said she is relieved the drama is finally over.

“I’m really happy that we both were mature enough to communicate even after everything. Not many young adolescents in this timing can do so.” Moonsammy told Newsday she too was glad they were able to work things out. “I care a lot for my customers and when they’re not pleased I try my best to make things better.

“I also sympathised for her when I saw people started being mean to her — totally uncalled for. “She said it was for this reason, she also offered the carrot cake to help “cheer her up.”

She said the entire situation could have been prevented if they both communicated better.

“Upon meeting Dana on Friday, we both apologised for the factors in which we agreed we both could’ve handled differently.”

Several individuals and businesses have since reached out to Moonsammy over the past week, offering their assistance towards her improving her craft.

