Trinidad: No plot to oust Kamla

(TRINIDAD EXPRESS) — There is no political coup or plot to oust Kamla Persad-Bissessar as United National Congress (UNC) leader, says party public relations officer Anita Haynes.

Haynes was responding to questions about posts on social media stating that Persad-Bissessar was being forced to resign ahead of the swearing-in of Dr Keith Rowley as Prime Minister.

The newly-elected Tabaquite MP said this is nothing but fake news.

“The UNC has always been and remains a democratic institution. Our members are free to voice their opinions online and offline but we are a party committed to our procedures and so there is a process by which we select a political leader,” she said yesterday.

Haynes said this process has not been initiated and therefore “everything else can be housed under rumour or mischief”.

Some UNC members have been calling for Persad-Bissessar to vacate leadership. However, she can only do so in two ways- if she resigns on her own or if she is voted out at the party’s internal polls.

UNC internal elections for political leader are due in 2021.

According to the Constitution of Trinidad and Tobago, the Leader of the Opposition is appointed by the President. That person is a member of the House of Representatives and who in the President’s judgment is best able to command the support of the greatest number of Members of the House of Representatives who do not support the Government.

One day after the August 10 general election, all 18 UNC elected members pledged support for Persad-Bissessar as party leader.

Persad-Bissessar served as Prime Minister of the People’s Partnership Government between 2010 and 2015.

She has since served as Opposition Leader and has been UNC leader since January 2010.