Trinidad: No more wine, holy water at Roman Catholic Masses

By Trinidad Guardian
March 5, 2020

Roman Catholic Archbishop Jason Gordon officiating at last year’s Good Friday Mass at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, Port-of-Spain.

(TRINIDAD GUARDIAN) – The Ro­man Church in Trinidad and To­ba­go has ceased serv­ing wine among sev­er­al oth­er pre­cau­tion­ary mea­sures as the threat of the spread of the coro­n­avirus looms large over the Caribbean.

Some of the oth­er ma­jor changes tak­ing ef­fect yes­ter­day in­clude Holy Com­mu­nion on­ly be­ing dis­trib­uted in the hand and not on the tongue. The arch­dio­cese al­so stat­ed that no holy wa­ter, usu­al­ly present at the en­trance of church­es, will not be dis­pensed for mem­bers of the con­gre­ga­tion.

The sign of peace will al­so no longer be a hand­shake, with the church en­cour­ag­ing parish­ioners to “make a small bow in­stead”.

Ro­man Catholic Arch­bish­op Ja­son Gor­don said the mea­sures were im­ple­ment­ed be­cause the church is tak­ing every pre­cau­tion pos­si­ble as the coun­try braces for the pos­si­ble threat. How­ev­er, on­ly on Tues­day, the arch­dio­cese had re­leased a state­ment say­ing it would not be chang­ing its litur­gi­cal cel­e­bra­tions just yet.

Yes­ter­day, how­ev­er, Arch­bish­op Gor­don said of the change of heart, “The Min­istry of Health upped the guide­lines for the whole coun­try and we’re keep­ing pace with their guide­lines, so as they up, we up.”

He added that not dis­trib­ut­ing wine will not have as big an im­pact as peo­ple may think, as many mass­es usu­al­ly are cel­e­brat­ed with­out the blood of Christ be­ing served to the faith­ful.

“Re­strict­ing one or the oth­er is not a new thing. Many times Mass­es will not dis­trib­ute un­der both body and blood. We’re re­strict­ing in the abun­dance of all cau­tion,” the Ro­man Catholic head said.

He went fur­ther in ex­plain­ing the de­ci­sions made by the in­ter­dis­ci­pli­nary team of the church, say­ing, “Why no re­ceiv­ing on the tongue, be­cause that’s an easy way for con­ta­gion. If a small par­ti­cle on your fin­gers go­ing in­to the mouth of the next per­son, that’s one way of trans­port­ing the virus. Why no chal­ice? Well, that’s an­oth­er way con­ta­gion. So all the ways, the holy fount be­cause of the sponge that re­sides in it you put your hand in, the next per­son puts their hand in, the virus can link.”

Arch­bish­op Gor­don said if the coro­n­avirus should come to this coun­try, his church will be ready to be part of the re­sponse.

He said, “There is no spe­cif­ic plan at this stage. We don’t have a lot of med­ical in­sti­tu­tions but we do have a lot of re­sources and places that we could make avail­able if we need to make tem­po­rary hos­pi­tals and things like that. We would make spaces avail­able that we would have,” he said.

The An­gli­can church al­so an­nounced sim­i­lar mea­sures to com­bat the pos­si­ble spread of the virus.

Ef­fec­tive im­me­di­ate­ly, un­til fur­ther no­tice, full pre­cau­tion­ary mea­sures must be fol­lowed at all Catholic Mass­es and Ser­vices:

• Holy Com­mu­nion will be dis­trib­uted on­ly in the hand (not on the tongue)

• No dis­tri­b­u­tion of the Pre­cious Blood

• At the ex­change of the Sign of the Peace, no hand­shakes are to be giv­en (make a small bow in­stead)

• No holy wa­ter will be pro­vid­ed for use in pub­lic spaces

• Min­is­ters who dis­trib­ute com­mu­nion must sani­tise hands be­fore and af­ter dis­tri­b­u­tion

• Sani­tise or wash hands with soap be­fore and af­ter church and af­ter leav­ing church re­stroom

• Cough or sneeze in­to a flexed el­bow or tis­sue, then throw tis­sue in­to a closed bin

• Seek med­ical as­sis­tance and stay iso­lat­ed if you ex­hib­it any flu-like symp­toms

