Trinidad: Nicki Minaj sees flood videos, and offers help

By Trinidad Express
October 24, 2018

(TRINIDAD EXPRESS) – Soca artistes Ian “Bunji Garlin” Alvarez and his wife Fay Ann are working with Trinidadian-American rapper Onika Maraj, known professionally as Nicki Minaj with flood relief efforts for those devastated by the torrential rains which caused widespread flooding across Trinidad.

Alvarez said, “Right now is to get the resources to those who need it.”

He says they are approximately 90 per cent complete with the process.

Minaj became aware of the devastation through a video posted by Alvarez on his Instagram recently after the island was hit with heavy rains for four days.

The “Chun-Li” singer had reposted the video which amassed over 200,000 views and garnered the attention of other international celebrities such as DJ Khaled, Busta Rhymes, and Trinidad James.

Minaj posted this on her Twitter page yesterday: Trinidad, I am working on getting many different resources to you now. Fay Ann and I have been communicating non-stop. I will let you know exactly who I’m donating the funds to and hope to be with you very soon. I love you. We will get through this.

Alvarez and his wife have been using their social media pages to highlight the aftermath as a result of the inclement weather.

He said, from the time the flooding started and footage and photos were being posted up, Minaj reached out to us right away and wanted to help.

“Fay Ann spoke to her and the conversation started from there,” he said.

This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.

