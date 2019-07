Trinidad nationals rush for medical help on US naval ship

(TRINIDAD EXPRESS) — Hundreds of Trinidadians are signing up for free medical services aboard the United States (US) naval ship (USNS) Comfort.

The hospital ship is scheduled to dock in Trinidad in September and will be offering a number of medical services, including free surgeries, from September 5-10.

Last month, US Vice-President Mike Pence said the US Navy hospital ship will set sail to relieve pressure from the strain of increasing numbers of displaced Venezuelans.

