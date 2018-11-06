Trinidad: Musician and friend allegedly stabbed to death by Jamaican at service station

(TRINIDAD EXPRESS) — Musician Kelon Cruickshank, who goes by the stage name ‘Don Kelon’, and his friend were stabbed to death in Chaguanas on Sunday night.

The 31-year-old recording artiste and his friend, Chris Ragbir, 30, were at a service station in Montrose when they were involved in an altercation with a man.

Police said the suspect, a Jamaican national, was employed at the service station.

Both victims lived in Longdenville.

Police said the men were involved in an argument with the attendant and then a scuffle ensued at around 8.45pm.

Kelon and his friend returned to their vehicle.

Police said the 25-year-old suspect jumped into the vehicle and began stabbing them in the neck and chest.

Kelon attempted to drive away but crashed into a concrete wall a short distance away.

The men died at the scene.

Kelon is the brother of the late musician Blazer Dan.

He recently released a new single, ‘What We Need’.

The song calls on citizens to ease the tension and bring back love and joy in the nation.

“We need love inside my country,” he sang.

Kelon was a member of the Ryu Dan Dojo Youth Empowerment Centre and motivational speaker.

He wrote, “We can’t just sit there and wait for the crime in our nation to demolish. We need to stand up as great leaders and join the fight against crime. People tend to come to their senses when the trouble is at their door step. The hurtful truth is that the crime is not getting any better it’s getting worse by every minute and hour. I believe the fight against criminal activity starts in the home of every individual. Parents and guardians must take responsibility for their children’s actions and show them how to love and respect one another. Justice without force is powerless, and force without justice is tyrannical.”