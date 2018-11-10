Don't Miss
Trinidad: Murdered teen mother laid to rest with baby

By Trinidad Guardian
November 10, 2018

The slain pregnant woman

(TRINIDAD GUARDIAN) — Soon-to-be moth­er Danielle Year­wood didn’t get a chance to de­liv­er her ba­by but was buried in the same cof­fin with her ba­by yes­ter­day.

Year­wood, 19, who was nine months preg­nant, was gunned down while in the ve­hi­cle with the ba­by’s fa­ther, Ri­car­do “Mamoo” Daloo, on Mon­day at Brazil Road, Waller­field, Ari­ma. Both were from Va­len­cia.

Year­wood’s fu­ner­al took place yes­ter­day at the chapel of Arm­strong’s Fu­ner­al Home in Ari­ma at 10 am.

Year­wood’s was due to de­liv­er the child to­day.

In Sep­tem­ber, the cou­ple held a ba­by show­er par­ty for the soon-to-be-mum. Daloo, ac­cord­ing to a friend, was proud and ex­cit­ed to be a dad­dy.

T&T Guardian was told no ar­rests have been made yet.

In­ves­ti­ga­tions are on­go­ing.

