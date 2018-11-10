Trinidad: Murdered teen mother laid to rest with baby

Share This On:
(TRINIDAD GUARDIAN) — Soon-to-be mother Danielle Yearwood didn’t get a chance to deliver her baby but was buried in the same coffin with her baby yesterday.
Yearwood, 19, who was nine months pregnant, was gunned down while in the vehicle with the baby’s father, Ricardo “Mamoo” Daloo, on Monday at Brazil Road, Wallerfield, Arima. Both were from Valencia.
Yearwood’s funeral took place yesterday at the chapel of Armstrong’s Funeral Home in Arima at 10 am.
Yearwood’s was due to deliver the child today.
In September, the couple held a baby shower party for the soon-to-be-mum. Daloo, according to a friend, was proud and excited to be a daddy.
T&T Guardian was told no arrests have been made yet.
Investigations are ongoing.