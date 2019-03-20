Trinidad: Murder toll at 103 after bread vendor murdered

Share This On:

(TRINIDAD GUARDIAN) — A 22-year-old man of San­gre Grande was gunned down mo­ments af­ter leav­ing the Kiss Bak­ing Com­pa­ny at Gas­ton Street in Ch­agua­nas on Mon­day night.

Ac­cord­ing to a po­lice re­port, at about 7 pm Daniel Vil­lafana and an­oth­er man were con­front­ed by gun­men who were ap­par­ent­ly wait­ing for them in the shad­ows close to the com­pa­ny’s main gate. Po­lice said the gun­men opened fire hit­ting Vil­lafana sev­er­al times be­fore they fled the scene.

Po­lice said Vil­lafana died while un­der­go­ing treat­ment at the Ch­agua­nas Dis­trict Health Cen­tre.

Speak­ing with the me­dia at the Foren­sic Sci­ence Cen­tre on Tues­day, a rel­a­tive of Vil­lafana, who re­quest­ed not to be iden­ti­fied, said Vil­lafana sold bread and went to the com­pa­ny to drop off mon­ey.

“Them fel­las had to be wait­ing on him. He is a cool fel­la and don’t drink and smoke,” the rel­a­tive said.

Vil­lafana’s rel­a­tives called on the po­lice to solve the case.

In an un­re­lat­ed in­ci­dent, at about 6 am, a 30-year-old man iden­ti­fied as An­dre Dou­glas, of Pi­p­i­ol Road in San­ta Cruz was found dead in the dri­ver’s seat of a car along Morne Co­co Road in Pe­tit Val­ley. Po­lice said Dou­glas was shot sev­er­al times to the up­per body.

The mur­der toll has now jumped to 103 for the year so far.