Trinidad: Murder toll at 103 after bread vendor murdered

Share This On:
(TRINIDAD GUARDIAN) — A 22-year-old man of Sangre Grande was gunned down moments after leaving the Kiss Baking Company at Gaston Street in Chaguanas on Monday night.
According to a police report, at about 7 pm Daniel Villafana and another man were confronted by gunmen who were apparently waiting for them in the shadows close to the company’s main gate. Police said the gunmen opened fire hitting Villafana several times before they fled the scene.
Police said Villafana died while undergoing treatment at the Chaguanas District Health Centre.
Speaking with the media at the Forensic Science Centre on Tuesday, a relative of Villafana, who requested not to be identified, said Villafana sold bread and went to the company to drop off money.
“Them fellas had to be waiting on him. He is a cool fella and don’t drink and smoke,” the relative said.
Villafana’s relatives called on the police to solve the case.
In an unrelated incident, at about 6 am, a 30-year-old man identified as Andre Douglas, of Pipiol Road in Santa Cruz was found dead in the driver’s seat of a car along Morne Coco Road in Petit Valley. Police said Douglas was shot several times to the upper body.
The murder toll has now jumped to 103 for the year so far.