Don't Miss
Add us on Whatsapp, +1758 712 6700

Trinidad: Murder toll at 103 after bread vendor murdered

By Trinidad Guardian
March 20, 2019

 Share This On:

Share
Tweet
Pin
+1
Share
0 Shares

Daniel Villafana

(TRINIDAD GUARDIAN) — A 22-year-old man of San­gre Grande was gunned down mo­ments af­ter leav­ing the Kiss Bak­ing Com­pa­ny at Gas­ton Street in Ch­agua­nas on Mon­day night.

Ac­cord­ing to a po­lice re­port, at about 7 pm Daniel Vil­lafana and an­oth­er man were con­front­ed by gun­men who were ap­par­ent­ly wait­ing for them in the shad­ows close to the com­pa­ny’s main gate. Po­lice said the gun­men opened fire hit­ting Vil­lafana sev­er­al times be­fore they fled the scene.

Po­lice said Vil­lafana died while un­der­go­ing treat­ment at the Ch­agua­nas Dis­trict Health Cen­tre.

Speak­ing with the me­dia at the Foren­sic Sci­ence Cen­tre on Tues­day, a rel­a­tive of Vil­lafana, who re­quest­ed not to be iden­ti­fied, said Vil­lafana sold bread and went to the com­pa­ny to drop off mon­ey.

“Them fel­las had to be wait­ing on him. He is a cool fel­la and don’t drink and smoke,” the rel­a­tive said.

Vil­lafana’s rel­a­tives called on the po­lice to solve the case.

In an un­re­lat­ed in­ci­dent, at about 6 am, a 30-year-old man iden­ti­fied as An­dre Dou­glas, of Pi­p­i­ol Road in San­ta Cruz was found dead in the dri­ver’s seat of a car along Morne Co­co Road in Pe­tit Val­ley. Po­lice said Dou­glas was shot sev­er­al times to the up­per body.

The mur­der toll has now jumped to 103 for the year so far.

(0)(0)
This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.