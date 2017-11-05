Trinidad: Murder suspect jumps from 11th floor to escape

(TRINIDAD EXPRESS) – A murder suspect jumped out of an 11th-storey window of a building while being questioned by police yesterday.

It is believed he attempted to escape.

Details were not immediately available last night but the Sunday Express was informed that around 4 p.m. yesterday, the suspect was being questioned by homicide officers at Riverside Plaza in Port of Spain for his alleged involvement in a recent murder.