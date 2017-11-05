Don't Miss
Trinidad: Murder suspect jumps from 11th floor to escape

By Trinidad Express
November 5, 2017
photo by Ishmael Salandy – The car that a murder suspect landed on after jumping out of a window at the eleventh floor of the Riverisde Plaza

(TRINIDAD EXPRESS) – A murder suspect jumped out of an 11th-storey window of a building while being questioned by police yesterday.

It is believed he attempted to escape.

Details were not immediately available last night but the Sunday Express was informed that around 4 p.m. yesterday, the suspect was being questioned by homicide officers at Riverside Plaza in Port of Spain for his alleged involvement in a recent murder.

 

This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.

