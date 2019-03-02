Don't Miss
Happy Independence to all Saint Lucians at home and abroad! – From the management of St. Lucia News Online

Trinidad: Mr Killa wins Power Soca title; Teddyson John 2nd in Groovy (video)

By SAMP­SON NAN­TON
March 2, 2019

 Share This On:

Share1K
Tweet
Pin
+1
Share
1K Shares

Mr. Killa and Teddyson John (Guardian T&T photos)

(TRINIDAD GUARDIAN) — Grena­da so­ca star, Mr Kil­la has won the 2019 Pow­er So­ca cat­e­go­ry in the In­ter­na­tion­al So­ca Monarch com­pe­ti­tion.

The re­sult came as lit­tle sur­prise to many as Mr Kil­la, whose re­al name is Hol­lice Jon­ah Mapp, was rid­ing high in the lead-up to the event with his pop­u­lar, ‘Run With It’ that called on par­ty­go­ers to “pick up some­thing and run with it”.

He per­formed in po­si­tion num­ber 6 out of 8 com­peti­tors.

Mr Kil­la’s per­for­mance was in front of an elab­o­rate set in the form of a cas­tle, while he was dressed as a king sur­round­ed by glad­i­a­tors.

Dur­ing his per­for­mance, which whipped the crowd in­to a fren­zy, he open­ly chal­lenged com­peti­tor Iw­er George, say­ing that Iw­er could not beat him to the ti­tle this year.

Iw­er, who came in 2nd sang right af­ter Mr Kil­la, and he too came out dressed as a king with a crown and a throne, with his well-known ‘Bless­ings’ wa­ter song.

Iw­er re­spond­ed dur­ing his per­for­mance, telling the au­di­ence that it would be wrong for a Grena­di­an to walk away with $1 mil­lion, ahead of a Trinida­di­an.

He al­so ar­gued dur­ing his per­for­mance, that while it was okay for a Grena­di­an to come here and per­form, Trinida­di­ans could not go to Grena­da and com­pete.

Iw­er had the crowd mov­ing as well for most of his per­for­mance.

Third place went to Mr Legz with his song ‘Win­ing Chal­lenge’.

In the Groovy cat­e­go­ry, which took place be­fore Pow­er, the judges gave the nod to Swap­pi with his per­for­mance of ‘Par­ty Start’ in po­si­tion num­ber 8.

He took home $500,000 for his ef­fort.

The sec­ond place went to Ted­dyson John who per­formed ‘Vent’ in po­si­tion num­ber 1, while third place went to V’ghn per­form­ing ‘Trou­ble In The Morn­ing’ in po­si­tion num­ber 2.

The list of the top three in each cat­e­go­ry:

Pow­er Cat­e­go­ry

1. Mr Kil­la – ‘Run with It’

2. Iw­er – ‘Bless­ings’

3. Mr Legz – ‘Win­ing Chal­lenge’

Groovy Cat­e­go­ry

1. Swap­pi – ‘Par­ty Start’

2. Ted­dyson John – ‘Vent’

3. V’ghn – ‘Trou­ble in the Morn­ing’

(11)(1)
This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.