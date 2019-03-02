Trinidad: Mr Killa wins Power Soca title; Teddyson John 2nd in Groovy (video)

Share This On:
(TRINIDAD GUARDIAN) — Grenada soca star, Mr Killa has won the 2019 Power Soca category in the International Soca Monarch competition.
The result came as little surprise to many as Mr Killa, whose real name is Hollice Jonah Mapp, was riding high in the lead-up to the event with his popular, ‘Run With It’ that called on partygoers to “pick up something and run with it”.
He performed in position number 6 out of 8 competitors.
Mr Killa’s performance was in front of an elaborate set in the form of a castle, while he was dressed as a king surrounded by gladiators.
During his performance, which whipped the crowd into a frenzy, he openly challenged competitor Iwer George, saying that Iwer could not beat him to the title this year.
Iwer, who came in 2nd sang right after Mr Killa, and he too came out dressed as a king with a crown and a throne, with his well-known ‘Blessings’ water song.
Iwer responded during his performance, telling the audience that it would be wrong for a Grenadian to walk away with $1 million, ahead of a Trinidadian.
He also argued during his performance, that while it was okay for a Grenadian to come here and perform, Trinidadians could not go to Grenada and compete.
Iwer had the crowd moving as well for most of his performance.
Third place went to Mr Legz with his song ‘Wining Challenge’.
In the Groovy category, which took place before Power, the judges gave the nod to Swappi with his performance of ‘Party Start’ in position number 8.
He took home $500,000 for his effort.
The second place went to Teddyson John who performed ‘Vent’ in position number 1, while third place went to V’ghn performing ‘Trouble In The Morning’ in position number 2.
The list of the top three in each category:
Power Category
1. Mr Killa – ‘Run with It’
2. Iwer – ‘Blessings’
3. Mr Legz – ‘Wining Challenge’
Groovy Category
1. Swappi – ‘Party Start’
2. Teddyson John – ‘Vent’
3. V’ghn – ‘Trouble in the Morning’