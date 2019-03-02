Trinidad: Mr Killa wins Power Soca title; Teddyson John 2nd in Groovy (video)

Share This On:

(TRINIDAD GUARDIAN) — Grena­da so­ca star, Mr Kil­la has won the 2019 Pow­er So­ca cat­e­go­ry in the In­ter­na­tion­al So­ca Monarch com­pe­ti­tion.

The re­sult came as lit­tle sur­prise to many as Mr Kil­la, whose re­al name is Hol­lice Jon­ah Mapp, was rid­ing high in the lead-up to the event with his pop­u­lar, ‘Run With It’ that called on par­ty­go­ers to “pick up some­thing and run with it”.

He per­formed in po­si­tion num­ber 6 out of 8 com­peti­tors.

Mr Kil­la’s per­for­mance was in front of an elab­o­rate set in the form of a cas­tle, while he was dressed as a king sur­round­ed by glad­i­a­tors.

Dur­ing his per­for­mance, which whipped the crowd in­to a fren­zy, he open­ly chal­lenged com­peti­tor Iw­er George, say­ing that Iw­er could not beat him to the ti­tle this year.

Iw­er, who came in 2nd sang right af­ter Mr Kil­la, and he too came out dressed as a king with a crown and a throne, with his well-known ‘Bless­ings’ wa­ter song.

Iw­er re­spond­ed dur­ing his per­for­mance, telling the au­di­ence that it would be wrong for a Grena­di­an to walk away with $1 mil­lion, ahead of a Trinida­di­an.

He al­so ar­gued dur­ing his per­for­mance, that while it was okay for a Grena­di­an to come here and per­form, Trinida­di­ans could not go to Grena­da and com­pete.

Iw­er had the crowd mov­ing as well for most of his per­for­mance.

Third place went to Mr Legz with his song ‘Win­ing Chal­lenge’.

In the Groovy cat­e­go­ry, which took place be­fore Pow­er, the judges gave the nod to Swap­pi with his per­for­mance of ‘Par­ty Start’ in po­si­tion num­ber 8.

He took home $500,000 for his ef­fort.

The sec­ond place went to Ted­dyson John who per­formed ‘Vent’ in po­si­tion num­ber 1, while third place went to V’ghn per­form­ing ‘Trou­ble In The Morn­ing’ in po­si­tion num­ber 2.

The list of the top three in each cat­e­go­ry:

Pow­er Cat­e­go­ry

1. Mr Kil­la – ‘Run with It’

2. Iw­er – ‘Bless­ings’

3. Mr Legz – ‘Win­ing Chal­lenge’

Groovy Cat­e­go­ry

1. Swap­pi – ‘Par­ty Start’

2. Ted­dyson John – ‘Vent’

3. V’ghn – ‘Trou­ble in the Morn­ing’