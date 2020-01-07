Trinidad MP says she was “set up” in food cards scandal

Share This On:

Pin 0 Shares

(TRINIDAD EXPRESS) — TOCO/Sangre Grande MP Glenda Jennings-Smith said she was “set up” to give the impression there is politics in the food card system, and that only supporters of the People’s National Movement (PNM) are beneficiaries.

However, Jennings-Smith told the Express there is absolutely no party politics ­involved in the food card programme.

She said a taped conversation between her and a lady—Claudia Moore­­—was about hampers which she pays for out of her own pocket and distributes to constituents during Christmas. “After I listened to it, I realised that they deliberately decided to do that to me. It was definitely set up, I have my suspicions, but I will say no more. All I want to say is that when people plant evil on others, evil begets evil, evil follows somebody else, evil follows you. I could tell you the way I operate in my office, I keep my office separate from party politics. Sometimes people quarrel with me and say I don’t help my foot soldiers and I help other people and that is something I have to live with every day,” she said.

Yesterday, an audio conver­sation between Jennings-­Smith and Claudia Moore was released on social media. In that conversation, Moore is heard asking the MP for a food card. Jennings-Smith tells Moore that she has hampers and not food cards to ­distribute.

Jennings-Smith was also heard saying she supported Moore’s relatives who had lost a child and they, in turn, put on “yellow jerseys”. She said people have “certain people down as UNC supporters and playing games”. The MP went on to say she is looking for new people and not those who vote for the UNC.

Former People’s Partnership minister Devant Maharaj posted the audio on his Facebook page, entitled “Food Card given out only to PNM supporters”. Jennings-Smith told the Express in a telephone interview there is no politics in the food card system, which has very strict criteria for those who are applicable.

‘Process for the food cards’

She said someone is trying to destroy her good name and she had, in fact, assisted the very person who was taped in the conversation with her.

“All I have been doing is serving every person without favour. To see somebody do me that is because somebody is trying to deliberately set me up. That is an old lady, I actually went to that lady’s home and help them on many occasions… if you listen to her conversation with me you would see she was prompted. People do all kinds of things to destroy other people and I just want the public know that every year I make a personal contribution, my whole salary I take it and I buy groceries and make food bags and hampers,” she said.

“…I want to state categori­cally here that every single year I do hampers. This lady had called originally asking for a food card and I realised she was talking about a food card, I stopped her, and if you listen to the tape clearly you will hear when I tell her—listen, I am talking about a hamper here, not food card,” said ­Jennings-Smith.

She said there is a process for the food card whereby every Member of Parliament sends the names of 100 needy persons to the Ministry of Social Development annually. These are persons who are in need of food card assistance.

She said at her office it is done on a first come, first served basis. So the first 100 names are sent to the ministry no matter what their party affiliation.

( 0 ) ( 0 )