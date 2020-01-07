Trinidad MP in leaked audio trades Food Card for support

Share This On:
(TRINIDAD GUARDIAN) — “It’s distasteful, immoral, I am in shock about that.”
That’s the reaction Toco/Sangre Grande MP Glenda Jennings-Smith had yesterday after a secret recording of her and one of her constituents, discussing the availability of a food card/hamper, began circulating on social media.
The MP said the conversation she had with the woman, identified as Claudia Moore, is said to have taken place one week after the December 2 local government election.
She added, it is clear the woman does not know the difference between the Food Card, which is a social service provided by the Ministry of Social Development and Family Services and a constituency hamper from the MP.
In the two minute and 52 seconds recording, Moore is heard telling the MP that she went to the constituency office to access a food card but did not receive one since her name was not on the list.
Moore explained, “I’m real in need eh, I ain’t have nothing, so I say lemme go up and see if I get a little food card at least.”
Jennings-Smith responded, that food cards were given out based on recommendations and that was done by PNM party groups.
When Moore said that she applied for a food card years ago, the MP was quick to point out.
“Listen this is not Food Card you know. This is just a hamper for the Christmas.”
When Moore explained that she was aware of that and since she walked with the party groups in the district she was in need of one.
During the conversation, the MP said she would assist the woman. But then the call takes a different turn when the MP question Moore’s political allegiance.
When Moore said yes based on the assistance the MP and the PNM provided for funeral expenses of her grandchild, Jennings-Smith, then asks more questions.
“Let me tell you this, the father and mother of that child, I went and give them money. They went and put on yellow jersey. As well the house with the child, ah doh know if its you ah talking to also supporting the UNC. And if all ya see your name eh coming down is because people have certain people down as UNC supporters and playing games. I not targeting people who vote for UNC. I going to look for new people. All ya with UNC, stay with UNC.”
Asked yesterday if it was her on the recording, Jennings-Smith confirmed it. She said while she gives generously to constituents, even from her own salary, she also defended the decision to give PNM supporters and members of the various party groups hampers.
She said, “I also give hampers personally and that is done from a different level. The woman is really mixing up the both issues here. My background taught me to serve everybody. I’m a member of parliament, and I swear to serve everybody. But, I also belong to a political party and within my party group structure I also do things to provide for them.”
Jennings-Smith added, she was even more perturbed by the secret recording since Moore was someone she knew well and was a senior member of society.
“The lady is a very old lady. I just couldn’t believe that a person in society, an old lady, who we supposed to look up to, who supposed to have some kind of moral discipline would do this. It tells me what is happening in our society.”
However, Moore who agreed to speak with Guardian Media yesterday, said she had “no regrets” over the recording and leaking of the audio.
She explained her side, saying she was not aware that the call was being recorded since she was using a relative’s phone.
But after she learnt about the recording and listened to the call again she grew angry when the MP’s response which took on a harsh political tone.
Moore added, that after Jennings-Smith found out the call was recorded she phoned her and “blast me up saying we were UNC.”
“She call back again and start to tell me why you have to put me on record, I ain’t looking for you there.”
Moore said: “I ain’t have no regrets, I could talk openly, I feel real bad when she tell me that. And I say ‘oh is so’ alright and I just kill it. Because I know they there to help everybody. Right. And if it come in a case so you could a just gimme the food card if it wasn’t nothing. I doh feel no how.”
She added, “I decide to put she up anyway. I was going and put she on Facebook yuh know but they beg for she, because ah find she shouldn’t curse me in that manner.”
Moore also pointed out that former Chairman of the Sangre Grande Regional Corporation while demitting office called for both PNM and UNC to work together in the area to help residents and she believes Jennings-Smith should have heeded that call.
Moore refused to say though if she was a PNM or UNC supporter, saying it did not matter.
In the meantime, Jennings-Smith said while she does not know if political mischief is behind the recording, she has left the situation in the hands of God.
“One thing I didn’t take any money, I didn’t take any bribe, its about myself doing things to help people. I have nothing to hide and I have nothing to fear,”
she said.
