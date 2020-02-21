Trinidad: Mom hacked to death – Cops stop suspect from dying by suicide

Share This On:
(TRINIDAD EXPRESS) – A Siparia mother was found chopped to death in the yard of her Siparia home on Friday.
And police rescued the murder suspect – a close male relative – when he attempted to hang himself.
The mutilated body of Rachel Logan, 45, was found around 11 am outside her house at Quarry Road.
Police said it is believed that she was killed last night. As police processed the scene and were interviewing Logan’s neighbours and loved ones, officers were alerted that the suspect was tying a length of rope to a tree to hang himself.
Police intervened and apprehended the suspect. He was taken to the Siparia police station where he remains in custody.
