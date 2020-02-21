Don't Miss
Trinidad: Mom hacked to death – Cops stop suspect from dying by suicide

By Trinidad Express
February 21, 2020

Killed: Rachel Logan

(TRINIDAD EXPRESS) – A Siparia mother was found chopped to death in the yard of her Siparia home on Friday.

And police rescued the murder suspect – a close male relative – when he attempted to hang himself.

The mutilated body of Rachel Logan, 45, was found around 11 am outside her house at Quarry Road.

Police said it is believed that she was killed last night. As police processed the scene and were interviewing Logan’s neighbours and loved ones, officers were alerted that the suspect was tying a length of rope to a tree to hang himself.

Police intervened and apprehended the suspect. He was taken to the Siparia police station where he remains in custody.

This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.

