Trinidad mom charged with drowning her 2-year-old at sea

By Trinidad Express
October 14, 2018

The victim

(TRINIDAD EXPRESS) –– A 21-year-old woman is due to appear before a Port of Spain Magistrate on Monday charged with the manslaughter of her daughter on August 12.

Rizpah Sterling, aka ‘Miracle’, 21, of Quarry Road, San Juan, was charged with the offence, following advice received from Director of Public Prosecutions, Roger Gaspard.

Two-year-old Isiahilla Sterling, was found submerged in the sea at Chagville Beach, Western Main Road, Chaguaramas.

Investigations were supervised by ASP (Ag.) Suzette Martin, Insp. Arnold Lutchman and Sgt. Roger Reyes, while the accused was charged by Cpl (Ag.) Thomas, all of the Homicide Bureau of Investigations, Region 1.

