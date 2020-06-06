Trinidad: Mom, 56, son, 29, shot to death in home invasion

Share This On:
(TRINIDAD GUARDIAN) — A mother and her son were gunned down in their Tunapuna home last evening.
According to police reports, Kathy Theroulde, 56, was at her Cornelius Drive, Blackpool home with her 29-year-old son Keron, also known as Juice, when gunmen stormed in around 7.25 pm.
The intruders fired several shots at them, felling them as they attempted to flee their attackers.
Residents in the area said they heard over 30 shots ring out. They would later discover the bullet-riddled bodies of Kathy and her son at the family home.
Police believe the gunmen entered the house through a forested area at the back of the house. They believe the attack is linked to an ongoing war in Tunapuna between rival gangs.
Officers were still at the scene of the shooting up to late last evening.
St. Lucia News Online firmly discourages any commentary or statements that are libelous, disruptive in nature or incites others to violate our Terms of Use. Any submissions made on our comment section, are solely the views of the individual and not from St. Lucia News Online.
Trinidad and Tobago News
- Trinidad man in Suriname begs to come home
- Cocaine from Trinidad found in soya nuggets in the US
- Registered Venezuelans want more time in Trinidad and Tobago
- Trinidad: Stopped by cops, drunk driver hops into back seat
- 29 ecstatic Trinidad and Tobago nationals return home
- Trinidad businessmen apologise for racist posts
- Returning Trinidad nationals may soon face COVID-19 quarantine fee
- Trinidad: Help pours in for family living in forest
- Trinidad: How to deal with mask resisters – ‘Throw them in jail?’