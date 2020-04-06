Trinidad: Missing 84-year-old Williamsville man found
By Trinidad Guardian
April 6, 2020
84-year-old Mervyn Anthony King has been returned safely to his family. (Image: TTPS)
(TRINIDAD GUARDIAN) – The Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) is reporting that an 84-year-old man who was reported missing on Friday 3rd April 2020, has been found.
According to a release from the TTPS, MERVYN ANTHONY KING, of Whiteland, Williamsville, was returned safely to his family.
The Police Service expressed thanks to the public for its assistance in ensuring his safe return.
