Trinidad: Minister rescues pregnant woman from rising flood waters

Share This On:

(TRINIDAD GUARDIAN) — Lo­cal Gov­ern­ment Min­is­ter Kaz­im Ho­sein res­cued a heav­i­ly preg­nant woman who was trapped in ris­ing flood wa­ters this af­ter­noon. She re­mained uniden­ti­fied up to this evening.

Af­ter be­ing res­cued, the woman was placed in the buck­et of a Cater­pil­lar back­hoe and tak­en to the St He­le­na Fire Sta­tion where she re­ceived med­ical at­ten­tion.

Wad­ing through wa­ter as high as his waist, Ho­sein was able to reach res­i­dents from Ross Trace who begged to be tak­en to a shel­ter. The evac­u­at­ed res­i­dents were lat­er giv­en hot meals and dry cloth­ing.

Ho­sein said many ar­eas were im­pass­able so it was im­pos­si­ble to reach some com­mu­ni­ties. His as­sis­tant Krys­tel Ram­dath said while res­cue teams had in­flat­able rafts they were un­able to use them be­cause of the force of the floods.

“At one point they had to get out and push the boats be­cause they could not get through,” Ram­dath said.

The res­cue teams said more than five feet of wa­ter re­mained in the Kel­ly Vil­lage and St He­le­na ar­eas.

In the El Car­men area, a res­i­dent who lived there for 65 years said it was the first time that the area had flood­ed.

“Even af­ter Hur­ri­cane Bret we did not see this type of floods,” the res­i­dent said.