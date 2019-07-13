Don't Miss
Trinidad: Man without fixed place of abode charged with car import scam

By Trinidad Guardian
July 13, 2019

Peter Maharaj aka ‘Dimitri Saint’ and ‘Shivnarine Soodwah’ has been charged with fraud involving a car import scam.

(TRINIDAD GUARDIAN) — A 40-year-old man, of no fixed place of abode, has ap­peared be­fore a San Fer­nan­do Mag­is­trate, af­ter be­ing charged with lar­ce­ny amount­ing to $51,000, af­ter promis­ing to im­port and de­liv­er ve­hi­cles to sev­er­al vic­tims.

Pe­ter Ma­haraj aka ‘Dim­itri Saint’ and ‘Shiv­nar­ine Sood­wah’, who has had over 25 fraud­u­lent charges laid against him in the past, ap­peared be­fore Mag­is­trate In­dar Ja­groo on Wednes­day.

Ma­haraj was charged with lar­ce­ny in the amounts of $26,000, $10,000, $10,000, and $5,000, from four vic­tims in San Fer­nan­do.

He was grant­ed $80,000 bail with sure­ty and is due to reap­pear in court on Wednes­day 24th Ju­ly 2019.

Dur­ing the pe­ri­od Wednes­day 3rd and Tues­day 9th April 2019, the ac­cused is al­leged to have ob­tained the cash from the vic­tims by pur­port­ing that he was able to im­port and de­liv­er ve­hi­cles on their be­half.

It was lat­er learnt that Ma­haraj was not in a po­si­tion to do same and re­quests for re­im­burse­ment proved fu­tile.

As a re­sult, sev­er­al re­ports were made to the Fraud Squad, lead­ing to an in­ves­ti­ga­tion be­ing launched and su­per­vised by Snr. Supt. Greenidge, of the Fraud Squad.

Ma­haraj was ar­rest­ed on Sun­day 7th Ju­ly 2019, and sub­se­quent­ly charged by Sgt. (Ag.) Badree, of the Fraud Squad, on Wednes­day 10th Ju­ly 2019.

This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.

