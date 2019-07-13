Trinidad: Man without fixed place of abode charged with car import scam

Share This On:
(TRINIDAD GUARDIAN) — A 40-year-old man, of no fixed place of abode, has appeared before a San Fernando Magistrate, after being charged with larceny amounting to $51,000, after promising to import and deliver vehicles to several victims.
Peter Maharaj aka ‘Dimitri Saint’ and ‘Shivnarine Soodwah’, who has had over 25 fraudulent charges laid against him in the past, appeared before Magistrate Indar Jagroo on Wednesday.
Maharaj was charged with larceny in the amounts of $26,000, $10,000, $10,000, and $5,000, from four victims in San Fernando.
He was granted $80,000 bail with surety and is due to reappear in court on Wednesday 24th July 2019.
During the period Wednesday 3rd and Tuesday 9th April 2019, the accused is alleged to have obtained the cash from the victims by purporting that he was able to import and deliver vehicles on their behalf.
It was later learnt that Maharaj was not in a position to do same and requests for reimbursement proved futile.
As a result, several reports were made to the Fraud Squad, leading to an investigation being launched and supervised by Snr. Supt. Greenidge, of the Fraud Squad.
Maharaj was arrested on Sunday 7th July 2019, and subsequently charged by Sgt. (Ag.) Badree, of the Fraud Squad, on Wednesday 10th July 2019.