(TRINIDAD EXPRESS) — A drunken man who poured a pot of boiling water on a woman who asked him to leave her house, has been sent to prison.

Ossie James, 43,of Oropune Gardens, Piarco, was sentenced to 36 months’ in jail on Monday after pleading guilty to inflicting grievous bodily harm.

James pleaded guilty before Magistrate Cheron Raphael via a Virtual Hearing at the Arima Magistrates’ Court.

The court heard that around 5:30 am on July 18, the victim was at her home when the accused came home intoxicated. She asked him to leave however he was not pleased.

James went into the kitchen where he placed a pot of water to boil on the stove. He returned to the living room where an argument ensued.

Around 6:15 am, the woman was sitting on a single couch in the living room with her back turned to the kitchen when the accused got up and went back into the kitchen. The accused returned to the living room with the pot of hot boiling water and proceeded to pour the hot water over the woman’s body.

The woman ran to a neighbour’s home where she sought assistance. James left the premises.

The woman was rushed to the Arima Health Facility and a report was made to the Arouca Police Station on the same date.

PC Alfred and a party of officers of the Arouca Police Station proceeded to the Arima Health Facility where they spoke to the woman and recorded an official report.

The report was referred to the Gender-Based Violence Unit (GBVU), Northern Division where WPC Pamponette immediately launched an investigation.

The woman suffered second-degree burns to her face and body. A search was mounted for the suspect, who reportedly went into hiding.