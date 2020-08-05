(TRINIDAD EXPRESS) — A man was stabbed to death during an altercation with another man at the home of a woman early Monday.

Keith Haynes, 54, died after a single stab to the chest.

A Marabella man, who police said is a former lover of the woman, is a suspect in the killing.

A police report stated that Haynes went with the woman to her home at St James Street, Battoo Avenue.

Upon entering the apartment around 4 a.m., there was a confrontation with the suspect.

Police said the suspect and Haynes had an altercation in the apartment, which escalated into a scuffle in the roadway.

During the fight, Haynes was stabbed to the chest.

The woman allegedly told police that she pulled the knife out.

She allegedly told police that she and the suspect placed Haynes in the suspect’s vehicle and they took him to the San Fernando General Hospital.

Haynes died around 5.30 a.m. while being treated at hospital.

An autopsy is expected to be done at the Forensic Science Centre on Tuesday.

Officers of Homicide Region III are continuing investigations.