Don't Miss
190,000+ Facebook fans; millions of page views every month, locally and worldwide — St. Lucia News Online… still ‘The People’s Choice’ :)

Trinidad: Man shot to death over cell phone

By Trinidad Express
October 9, 2019

 Share This On:

Tweet
Pin
Share16
16 Shares

Christopher Moore

(TRINIDAD EXPRESS) — Moruga labourer Christopher Moore was having an argument with a man over a cellphone when he was gunned down on Saturday.

Moore, 29, was killed in front of his house at Perry Young Road, Indian Walk.

Around 3.40 p.m., Moore was at home with his mother when the gunman walked up to their house and called out to Moore.

The mother said she heard her son and the man having an argument about a cellphone.

Moments later she heard an explosion and the man ran off and escaped.

The mother ran outside and found her son in a pool of blood.

Moore died within minutes, police said.

Officers of Moruga Police Station and Princes Town CID responded and searched for the killer but no one was arrested.

Moore’s killing takes the murder toll for the year to date to 408.

(0)(0)
Tweet
Pin
Share16
16 Shares
This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.