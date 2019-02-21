Don't Miss
Have a news tip, story, videos/photos? Send us a message and add us on WhatsApp at 1-758-712-6700, or email us at [email protected]

Trinidad: Man saves stepsons, ages eight and 10, from drowning in oil well

By Carolyn Kissoon
February 21, 2019

 Share This On:

Share33
Tweet
Pin
+1
Share
32 Shares

(TRINIDAD EXPRESS) — A Point Fortin man jumped into an oil well and rescued his two sinking stepsons on Wednesday afternoon.

The brothers, ages eight and 10, were flying a kite near the recreation ground at Egypt Village, when the kite went down behind the Egypt Government School.

The younger brother slipped into an opened oil well and went under, police said.

His older brother attempted to get him out but was also pulled inside.

An older boy who witnessed the incident ran to the children’s home and informed their parents of what was happening.

The boys’ stepfather went to their rescue.

Councillor Kwesi Thomas said, “The stepfather went inside the well and held on to the boys until the fire services arrived to help them. The three were taken to the Point Fortin Area Hospital.”

The boys complained of having difficulty breathing.

The Heritage Petroleum Company Limited was contacted.

Thomas said there were several opened wells near the recreation ground. “These wells are not cordoned off and the Petroleum company was contacted,” he said.

(0)(0)
This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.