Don't Miss
Have a news tip, story, videos/photos? Send us a message and add us on WhatsApp at 1-758-712-6700, or email us at [email protected]

Trinidad: Man killed after car drove into dead-end street

By Kevon Felmine
February 21, 2019

 Share This On:

Share
Tweet
Pin
+1
Share
0 Shares

(TRINIDAD GUARDIAN) — Res­i­dents of Spring­vale, San Fer­nan­do were left star­tled on Wednes­day af­ter a gun­man opened fire on a car, killing a pas­sen­ger in­stant­ly.

Some res­i­dent gath­ered for hours at the cor­ner of Vista­bel­la Road and Hu­bert Rance Street to see who was the vic­tim. He was lat­er iden­ti­fied as Lyn­don Be­har­ry, 28, of Ojoe Road, San­gre Grande.

Eye­wit­ness­es said that around 1.30 pm they heard gun­shots which sound­ed like it came from an au­to­mat­ic weapon.

They lat­er found a wrecked, green car in the mid­dle of the road, just in front of Ali’s Dou­bles. In the front pas­sen­ger’s seat was Be­har­ry’s body, which was slumped over the cen­tre con­sole. The dri­ver was al­ready gone.

A res­i­dent of the near­by Clark Road re­port­ed that the dri­ver ran on­to his street and was ask­ing for a lift to go some­where.

It was be­lieved that the car was be­ing fol­lowed as it drove in­to a dead-end street and while leav­ing, the gun­man was hid­ing in the bush­es on a hill and opened fire on the car.

The car struck an em­bank­ment and flipped a full 360 de­grees be­fore stop­ping on the cor­ner.

The dri­ver’s side win­dow, air fil­ter and head­lights were scat­tered on the road. There were bul­let holes in the car’s rear pas­sen­ger door and wind­shield.

Res­i­dents told Guardian Me­dia that they were not ac­cus­tomed to the gun vi­o­lence and was hop­ing that the in­ci­dent does not spark fur­ther vi­o­lence.

Of­fi­cers from the Homi­cide Bu­reau of In­ves­ti­ga­tion, Re­gion Three, led by In­sp Dar­ryl Cor­rie and In­sp Steve Per­sad re­spond­ed and in­ves­ti­ga­tions are con­tin­u­ing.

(0)(0)
This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.