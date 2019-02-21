Trinidad: Man killed after car drove into dead-end street

Share This On:

Pin +1 Share 0 Shares

(TRINIDAD GUARDIAN) — Res­i­dents of Spring­vale, San Fer­nan­do were left star­tled on Wednes­day af­ter a gun­man opened fire on a car, killing a pas­sen­ger in­stant­ly.

Some res­i­dent gath­ered for hours at the cor­ner of Vista­bel­la Road and Hu­bert Rance Street to see who was the vic­tim. He was lat­er iden­ti­fied as Lyn­don Be­har­ry, 28, of Ojoe Road, San­gre Grande.

Eye­wit­ness­es said that around 1.30 pm they heard gun­shots which sound­ed like it came from an au­to­mat­ic weapon.

They lat­er found a wrecked, green car in the mid­dle of the road, just in front of Ali’s Dou­bles. In the front pas­sen­ger’s seat was Be­har­ry’s body, which was slumped over the cen­tre con­sole. The dri­ver was al­ready gone.

A res­i­dent of the near­by Clark Road re­port­ed that the dri­ver ran on­to his street and was ask­ing for a lift to go some­where.

It was be­lieved that the car was be­ing fol­lowed as it drove in­to a dead-end street and while leav­ing, the gun­man was hid­ing in the bush­es on a hill and opened fire on the car.

The car struck an em­bank­ment and flipped a full 360 de­grees be­fore stop­ping on the cor­ner.

The dri­ver’s side win­dow, air fil­ter and head­lights were scat­tered on the road. There were bul­let holes in the car’s rear pas­sen­ger door and wind­shield.

Res­i­dents told Guardian Me­dia that they were not ac­cus­tomed to the gun vi­o­lence and was hop­ing that the in­ci­dent does not spark fur­ther vi­o­lence.

Of­fi­cers from the Homi­cide Bu­reau of In­ves­ti­ga­tion, Re­gion Three, led by In­sp Dar­ryl Cor­rie and In­sp Steve Per­sad re­spond­ed and in­ves­ti­ga­tions are con­tin­u­ing.