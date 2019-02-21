Trinidad: Man killed after car drove into dead-end street

Share This On:
(TRINIDAD GUARDIAN) — Residents of Springvale, San Fernando were left startled on Wednesday after a gunman opened fire on a car, killing a passenger instantly.
Some resident gathered for hours at the corner of Vistabella Road and Hubert Rance Street to see who was the victim. He was later identified as Lyndon Beharry, 28, of Ojoe Road, Sangre Grande.
Eyewitnesses said that around 1.30 pm they heard gunshots which sounded like it came from an automatic weapon.
They later found a wrecked, green car in the middle of the road, just in front of Ali’s Doubles. In the front passenger’s seat was Beharry’s body, which was slumped over the centre console. The driver was already gone.
A resident of the nearby Clark Road reported that the driver ran onto his street and was asking for a lift to go somewhere.
It was believed that the car was being followed as it drove into a dead-end street and while leaving, the gunman was hiding in the bushes on a hill and opened fire on the car.
The car struck an embankment and flipped a full 360 degrees before stopping on the corner.
The driver’s side window, air filter and headlights were scattered on the road. There were bullet holes in the car’s rear passenger door and windshield.
Residents told Guardian Media that they were not accustomed to the gun violence and was hoping that the incident does not spark further violence.
Officers from the Homicide Bureau of Investigation, Region Three, led by Insp Darryl Corrie and Insp Steve Persad responded and investigations are continuing.