Trinidad: Man jailed for threatening to kill PM

Share This On:

Share Pin 0 Shares

(TRINIDAD GUARDIAN) – A Point Fortin man who threatened to kill Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley on social media has been jailed for 30 days.

Nicholas Huggins, 23, admitted he made the threat when he appeared via video conference before Point Fortin Senior Magistrate Alicia Chankar.

He pleaded guilty to using a cellphone to send a message of an obscene and a menacing character Sec 106(a) of the Summary Offenses Act 11:02. In commenting on someone’s Facebook post on April 6, Huggins threatened to kill the Prime Minister and used obscenities. He was arrested last Wednesday and charged by Sgt Ali of the Point Fortin CID.