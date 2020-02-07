Don't Miss
Add St. Lucia News Online on Whatsapp +1758 712 6700; get major headlines and source us with news tips, photos, and videos

Trinidad: Man jailed for stealing from church

By Trinidad Newsday
February 7, 2020

 Share This On:

Tweet
Pin
Share2
2 Shares

(TRINIDAD NEWSDAY) – A 45-year-old man pleaded guilty on Thursday to two counts of breaking into an office on the compound of the La Davina Pastora RC church in Siparia and stealing a quantity of cash and jewellery.

The man, a Cepep worker, faced Siparia magistrate Ava Vandenberg-Bailey who sentenced him to four years in jail, for the first offence and three for the second. The sentences are to run concurrently which means he would only serve four years.

He lives at Villabrera Street in Siparia.

On November 12, last year, church officials reported that TT and US money were missing as well as a quantity of gold jewellery.

Sgt Jaggernath and Cpl Carter, of the Siparia CID led the investigations and PC Pascall laid the charges.

La Divina Pastora is the patron saint of Siparia. The RC church is home to the statue of La Divina Pastora (Divine Shepherdess).

To Hindu devotees, she is also known as Siparee Mai.

Traditionally, both Christians and Hindus form long lines from the evening of Holy Thursday to Good Friday at the church to ask the statue for favours/blessings. In exchange, people give her money, jewels, flowers and oils.

(0)(0)
Tweet
Pin
Share2
2 Shares

More Caribbean Stories

This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

For security, use of Google's reCAPTCHA service is required which is subject to the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

I agree to these terms.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.