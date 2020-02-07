Trinidad: Man jailed for stealing from church

Share This On:

(TRINIDAD NEWSDAY) – A 45-year-old man pleaded guilty on Thursday to two counts of breaking into an office on the compound of the La Davina Pastora RC church in Siparia and stealing a quantity of cash and jewellery.

The man, a Cepep worker, faced Siparia magistrate Ava Vandenberg-Bailey who sentenced him to four years in jail, for the first offence and three for the second. The sentences are to run concurrently which means he would only serve four years.

He lives at Villabrera Street in Siparia.

On November 12, last year, church officials reported that TT and US money were missing as well as a quantity of gold jewellery.

Sgt Jaggernath and Cpl Carter, of the Siparia CID led the investigations and PC Pascall laid the charges.

La Divina Pastora is the patron saint of Siparia. The RC church is home to the statue of La Divina Pastora (Divine Shepherdess).

To Hindu devotees, she is also known as Siparee Mai.

Traditionally, both Christians and Hindus form long lines from the evening of Holy Thursday to Good Friday at the church to ask the statue for favours/blessings. In exchange, people give her money, jewels, flowers and oils.

