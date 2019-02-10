Don't Miss
Trinidad: Man jailed for for harbouring protected animals

By Kevon Felmine
February 10, 2019

The sloth that was recovered in the raid

(TRINIDAD GUARDIAN) — A Moru­ga fish­er­man who was caught with sev­er­al pro­tect­ed species of an­i­mals at his home-grown zoo has been sen­tenced to sev­en months in prison.

Seon Ster­ling Singh ap­peared be­fore Se­nior Mag­is­trate Nali­ni Singh in the Rio Claro Mag­is­trate Court on Thurs­day, charged un­der the Con­ser­va­tion of Wildlife Act, hav­ing been caught in pos­ses­sion of sev­en pro­tect­ed an­i­mals.

The pros­e­cu­tion, led by Sgt Tou­s­saint, stat­ed that dur­ing a joint op­er­a­tion be­tween po­lice and game war­dens around 7 am Wednes­day, they went to a house along L’Anse Mi­tan Road, Moru­ga where they found four Hahn’s macaws in a cage in Singh’s yard. They found a slot, a ca­puchin mon­key and a capy­bara tied to a post and trees. The of­fi­cers asked Singh to pro­duce a per­mit and when he failed to do so, he was ar­rest­ed and tak­en to the Moru­ga Po­lice Sta­tion where he was charged.

Four of the macaws that were seized

In court, Singh plead­ed guilty and was fined $5,000 for each of­fence. How­ev­er, he could not pay the fine and in de­fault, was sen­tenced to prison. The an­i­mals were hand­ed over the Em­per­or Val­ley Zoo, Port-of-Spain fol­low­ing the con­clu­sion of the mat­ter.

This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.

