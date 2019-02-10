Trinidad: Man jailed for for harbouring protected animals

Share This On:

(TRINIDAD GUARDIAN) — A Moru­ga fish­er­man who was caught with sev­er­al pro­tect­ed species of an­i­mals at his home-grown zoo has been sen­tenced to sev­en months in prison.

Seon Ster­ling Singh ap­peared be­fore Se­nior Mag­is­trate Nali­ni Singh in the Rio Claro Mag­is­trate Court on Thurs­day, charged un­der the Con­ser­va­tion of Wildlife Act, hav­ing been caught in pos­ses­sion of sev­en pro­tect­ed an­i­mals.

The pros­e­cu­tion, led by Sgt Tou­s­saint, stat­ed that dur­ing a joint op­er­a­tion be­tween po­lice and game war­dens around 7 am Wednes­day, they went to a house along L’Anse Mi­tan Road, Moru­ga where they found four Hahn’s macaws in a cage in Singh’s yard. They found a slot, a ca­puchin mon­key and a capy­bara tied to a post and trees. The of­fi­cers asked Singh to pro­duce a per­mit and when he failed to do so, he was ar­rest­ed and tak­en to the Moru­ga Po­lice Sta­tion where he was charged.

In court, Singh plead­ed guilty and was fined $5,000 for each of­fence. How­ev­er, he could not pay the fine and in de­fault, was sen­tenced to prison. The an­i­mals were hand­ed over the Em­per­or Val­ley Zoo, Port-of-Spain fol­low­ing the con­clu­sion of the mat­ter.