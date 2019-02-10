Trinidad: Man jailed for for harbouring protected animals

Share This On:
(TRINIDAD GUARDIAN) — A Moruga fisherman who was caught with several protected species of animals at his home-grown zoo has been sentenced to seven months in prison.
Seon Sterling Singh appeared before Senior Magistrate Nalini Singh in the Rio Claro Magistrate Court on Thursday, charged under the Conservation of Wildlife Act, having been caught in possession of seven protected animals.
The prosecution, led by Sgt Toussaint, stated that during a joint operation between police and game wardens around 7 am Wednesday, they went to a house along L’Anse Mitan Road, Moruga where they found four Hahn’s macaws in a cage in Singh’s yard. They found a slot, a capuchin monkey and a capybara tied to a post and trees. The officers asked Singh to produce a permit and when he failed to do so, he was arrested and taken to the Moruga Police Station where he was charged.
In court, Singh pleaded guilty and was fined $5,000 for each offence. However, he could not pay the fine and in default, was sentenced to prison. The animals were handed over the Emperor Valley Zoo, Port-of-Spain following the conclusion of the matter.